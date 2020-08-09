This April I remember thinking there’d come a time – sooner rather than later – when we’d be looking back on those early days of COVID-19 fondly and nostalgically. Those first few months were, for some, unlike any other before: a guilt-free sabbatical from the hamster wheel and a chance to breathe. And as hard as it was for many to be cut off from ailing relatives in homes and hospitals, there was also a profound sense of relief. Because, you see, we no longer had a choice in the matter, and hence no personal accountability or associated remorse.

As the entire world battled a common enemy, there was an uncommon sense of connection. Videos did the rounds on social media, we were treated to stunning drone imagery of deserted cities, and people sang from balconies. There was a global spiritual connection; for although everything was closed or cancelled, we were, in a sense, closer than ever before. The virus brought a renewed sense of community and a greater appreciation of the simpler things in life.

As the UK displayed a shocking absence of common sense and got it hopelessly wrong, I recall a sense of pride in my fellow countrymen and a certain satisfaction that we were doing better than others. For the first time in a long time, we were in the news for the right reasons. We had outperformed our imperial masters. Our national pastime of partisan politics, too, was in abeyance. The virus demonstrated that it was possible for the country to be governed without posturing, political gamesmanship or political points. There was respect.

True, there was a financial cost as lives came before livelihoods. And lockdown and social distancing saved those lives. But we all knew they couldn’t last. There had to be an endgame to give all that sacrifice and hard work some point.

I have always been – and remain – in favour of opening up Malta to business. But if other countries are not open to doing business with Malta, then it’s Catch-22. And during the hangover that followed the ‘takeover’ that ended the COVID lull, I predicted this. The international cold shoulder was coming our way. Our government has become way too complacent.

We are definitely not talking infected migrants, or opening up our airport to potentially infected visitors. No. This is about our own staggering stupidity, carelessness and short-sightedness. I’ve made the point already on Facebook but it bears repetition. A pool party, or any mass event, openly disregarding the rules of social distancing is the small-island equivalent of pushing the nuclear button. And ironically it will be Malta’s economy and tourism that will suffer the most, long term.

We’ve already reached the tipping point. Lithuania and Ireland have already imposed a travel ban on Malta, while Estonia and Latvia have introduced quarantine. It’s only a matter of time before the UK shows us the door. And once that happens, the ‘domino effect’ will take over.

I’m sorry, but this is not ‘live and let live’. You see, I’m annoyed that, thanks to other people, my own highly responsible travel to Ireland or Estonia is now off the menu, and very soon it will be Italy, France and even the UK. So please spare me the ‘if you don’t want to go to the party’ spiel. I never had the partying instinct. But this time round, your own partying means the rest of us are suffering the mother of all hangovers.

The bottom line here is not a COVID-free Malta but preventing the ripple effects of further infection as much as possible - Michela Spiteri

The fact that these parties are still going ahead defies logic. That’s because Malta and the Maltese will suffer, and they alone. So why should we be content to turn our once exemplary island into a hot spot of infection? And why are we selling ourselves so short? Why the moronic behaviour? Are we suffering from some inferiority complex that we attract the tourism the rest of the world rejects? And it’s not just the international ostracism. We must think also of our own doctors, nurses, pharmacists and teachers. They are frustrated and now, understandably, threatening industrial action.

The bottom line here is not a COVID-free Malta but preventing the ripple effects of further infection as much as possible. Some infections, it is true, are asymptomatic and hence undetected; but it is certainly possible to keep the virus at arm’s length in peaceful coexistence. That shouldn’t mean people not travelling to or from Malta. It just means people being fully in control and careful. A mass event, fuelled by alcohol, doesn’t lend itself to prudence or sound judgement. Why should it? But this is not the time or place.

When I read that a teacher, an LSA no less, chose to attend the infamous Takeover Party and then reported for work, I was appalled. Not only could he have infected a classroom of children but also their parents and co-workers. One person’s selfish and misguided decision can have an appalling knock-on effect. And ultimately, who picks up the tab? The government and taxpayer.

The newly-announced €3,000 fine for event organisers caught breaching social distancing rules is, quite frankly, risible. It’s small change and hardly a deterrent. It won’t prevent further infection.

This is all rather like getting glammed up for a party you’ve been looking forward to for months and then drinking on an empty stomach and passing out before the real jollities begin, with only the ordeal of a three-day hangover as consolation. And this is exactly what is happening to Malta. We spent three months priming ourselves for this moment, we’d brought our cases down to an all-time zero, and yet were so desperate not to miss out on the action that we all but raided the free drinks table and binged ourselves to oblivion, with afterwards the mother of all hangovers.

We didn’t pace ourselves. We’ll probably be back to lockdown in no time. And this time round, a second lockdown will be far more painful. Like the sequel to a very bad movie. Let’s not go there.

