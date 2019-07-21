A quarter of children aged 11 to 16 received sexual online messages and a third were forced to do something they did not want, a recent study into online behaviour showed. Two years ago, Sarah*, then aged 14, gave in to her boyfriend’s pressures to send nude photos of herself. The boyfriend, then aged 16, shared the photos without her consent, sparking police intervention, and leaving a suicidal teen and a distressed mother in its wake. Claudia Calleja reports.

‘I was told if I didn’t send explicit photos, they’d spread nasty rumours’

“At the age of 14, I was pressured into sending explicit photos of my ‘gorgeous’ body to my so-called boyfriend. When I initially declined, I was called disgusting names and called ‘ugly’ too and told he didn’t want me anyway.

He made me feel bad about myself and made me self-conscious. I cannot begin to explain the many times I’ve been threatened and used. But after all those times, I got used to boys wanting a young woman just for her body. I learned to overcome them.

I just want every young woman to know it’s OK to not send photos. You aren’t ‘crazy’ or ‘boring’. You should love your body for yourself and not for anyone else’s needs or wants.

Being a young woman is tough, you’re always being told to ‘do this’, ‘don’t wear that’.

I’ve also been threatened that if I didn’t send explicit photos, they’d spread nasty rumours about me.

I’ve received numerous messages from men who aren’t from the same continent, let alone country – demanding photos of my body. I now ignore these messages and delete them because I know that is the right thing to do. But I wasn’t always aware.”

A mother’s perspective: ‘I felt I had failed’

“Knowing that your child is going through a difficult time, without figuring out what or why is a horrible feeling. Knowing that she was going through it alone and not knowing what to do or say, is worse. She was too scared to come tell me because she was scared she’ll be judged or yelled at for doing something wrong.

It was traumatic for the whole family. I only figured out what was happening because she opened up to her cousin that she was having suicidal thoughts.

After that, we were called to go to the police headquarters [police were looking into the case of another girl who mentioned Sarah to them]. She was called in to verify if she was the young girl in a specific nude photo. It wasn’t her but the police officer asked her to go through three huge files of photos of young girls and boys and see if there’s a photo of her – in which case she would’ve had to get over the humiliation and say she’d found her photo – thankfully she didn’t.

It was traumatic knowing what the children of today go through and seeing their bodies shown off on camera. I was shocked when I found out what she had gone through and the number of teenagers being led into this web unknowingly.

I was shocked to learn how teenagers are pressured into sending photos of themselves believing it is normal and that it’s expected of them if they want to be loved.

As a mother, I felt I had failed.”

Parents need to beat the fear of technology

Children who consider their parents as knowledgeable about technology will find it easier to refer to them when they are in need of assistance, explains Lorleen Farrugia, a PhD researcher at the University of Malta.

“Parents can also be a role model about maintaining a balance between offline and online activities. Parents need not be afraid to let children explore online if they also set age-appropriate boundaries. Children can also learn self-regulation, and this becomes even more important when they grow older,” said Ms Farrugia, who was part of the Maltese team working on the Europe-wide survey EU Kids Online.

A total of 1,390 children between 11 and 16 were questioned in Malta and the preliminary results were shared during the launch of BeSmartOnline, a project implemented through a consortium coordinated by the Malta Communications Authority and Tech.mt. It brings together Aġenzija Appoġġ, the Office of the Commissioner for Children and the Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes.

Among the findings it emerged that only 20 per cent of children went to their parents if they encountered a problem online.

“It is normal for parents to be afraid of technology, especially because the media often portrays sensationalist stories of what can go wrong for children online. Parents need to learn about these tools and inform themselves from when children are very young.

“It becomes more difficult to introduce rules and boundaries when the children are older if they would have already become accustomed to unlimited and unregulated access to their favourite devices,” she said.

Rather than focusing only on the time spent online, it is useful for parents to understand why their children went online.

“If the time spent online is balanced with other activities offline, parents need not worry. It is when parents realise that the use of digital devices is interfering with their child’s health, social activities and education that they need to address the issue,” she said.

Report’s key highlights

▪ A third confirmed they had seen sexual images, both online and offline.

▪ One-fourth received sexual messages defined as words, pictures or videos.

▪ Around a tenth claimed they sent or posted sexual messages themselves.

▪ 20 per cent of children cope by talking to their parents, 17 per cent talk to a peer, 15 per cent close the window or app or block the person, 15 per cent ignored the problem.

▪ 37 per cent were bothered or upset by something that happened to them online.

▪ Children spend an average of 3.3 hours online daily. At age 16 the average number of hours is 4.2.

Improving online safety

Parents can…

▪ Create an environment where children feel they can talk to them about issues.

▪ Talk to children in the context of sexuality, family values, and self-respect in relationships.

▪ Explain the risks when either receiving or sharing such content. Such risks may include: bad reputation, isolation from peer groups, undesired attention and sexual harassment, cyberbullying.

▪ Explain to children that once an image is sent it is very hard to be retrieved. With younger children it is important that parents monitor their devices and that they are aware of the apps that they are installing. Parental control apps are advised.

▪ Spend quality time browsing the internet with children.

▪ Contact helpline 179 for professional assistance by experts.

▪ Report harmful online content on https://fsws.gov.mt/en/onlineabuse/Pages/welcome-online-abuse.aspx.

Teens should…

▪ Avoid responding to any sexual messages. You never know who is behind the screen.

▪ Stop sharing any sexual messages received from friends. There are legal implications when creating, possessing or disseminatingsexual content, especially content that involves children.

▪ In the case you receive a sexual message or content, either talk to your parents or an adult you trust. You may also report such content to the Police Cybercrime Unit.

▪ Do not save such content on your phones. Delete it immediately.

▪ Contact helpline 179 for professional assistance by our experts.

▪ Report harmful online content on https://fsws.gov.mt/en/onlineabuse/Pages/welcome-online-abuse.aspx.

Tips provided by Tech.mt.