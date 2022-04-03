At around 5.09pm on April 1, 1942, a formation of 70 enemy aircraft was reported to be approaching the Maltese islands heading for the Grand Harbour and Ħal Far. There were already a few Spitfires in the air but these were short of fuel, having engaged the enemy during a previous raid.

However, two Hawker Hurricanes, which were providing cover for the landing Supermarine Spitfires, were ordered to intercept. A further five Hurricanes were scrambled to join the two aircraft and, 30 minutes later, another five Spitfires took off.

The British fighters met the enemy bombers over the Grand Harbour. The anti-aircraft guns opened up, the escorting Bf 109 Messerschmitts joined the fray and a free for all ensued. In the confusion, two enemy Junkers Ju87 Stuka dive bombers were claimed to be shot down by the guns while the defending fighters believed to have shot down another four.

Ju87s stationed at a Sicilian airfield in 1942. Source: https://www.asisbiz.com/

In reality, only two Ju87 did not make it back to base while another Stuka arrived in Sicily with a wounded pilot. A Messerschmitt fighter, while chasing a British aircraft at low level, was either hit by flak or misguided its height and clipped a rubble wall. The aircraft crashed and flipped over, trapping the German pilot, Hans Pilz, inside. He was rescued by some locals and even offered a tot of whiskey to help him recover from shock!

Stuka airmen relaxing on deckchairs at their base in Sicily. Source: https://www.asisbiz.com/

One of the Ju87D-1s destroyed that day belonged to 8/StG 3 and was marked T6+FN. It was flying at 12,000 feet and was about to commence its dive-bombing attack when all hell broke loose.

Hans Pilz’s Messerschmitt which crashed in a field close to Paola. Photo: Anthony Rogers

An anti-aircraft shell hit the bomber and badly damaged it. The pilot, Winfried Gunther, bailed out while the gunner, Wilhelm Neubauer, was killed. The Stuka, with its bombload still intact, crashed at Il-Qali, Delimara. Gunther’s parachute drifted out to sea but, luckily for him, he was spotted and picked up by Air Sea Rescue Tender ST331. Little did he know, as he was being pulled aboard, that the bombs which were lying in the wreckage of his Stuka were about to do their deadly job.

The German pilot was interrogated by Intelligence. He gave away little, refusing to give the name of his unit and base. Up until November 1941, Gunther had been flying in North Africa where he had been shot down and wounded in the leg. He was granted leave and then sent to Sicily.

Part of the interrogation report of pilot Winfried Gunther. Photo: Anthony Rogers

During his operations in North Africa, he had been frequently escorted by Italian fighters, of which he had nothing to complain about. When asked about why the Italian fighter pilots had achieved so little over Malta, he said that it was due to their outdated aircraft, although he added that the Macchi C.202 was a good fighter, fitted with cannon and comparable to the German Bf 109.

He was also questioned about the Ju87. He praised the aircraft’s manoeuvrability and also the good return fire from the rear guns, especially when flying in formation. He was quite content flying the Ju87 and remarked that applications to join Stuka units, as well as other squadrons, always exceeded demand, which shows the high morale of German aircrew.

When probed about an invasion of Malta, he said he knew nothing but added that he did not think the Germans would allow Malta to regain her strength after the pounding it had received.

Back to the crash site. At around 8.15pm, when several servicemen were inspecting the remains of Gunther’s aircraft, there was a huge explosion which wreaked havoc. A bomb or bombs in the wreckage had detonated. Around 20 men from the 4th Heavy Anti-Aircraft Regiment, 1st Battalion the Dorsetshire Regiment and 501 Air Ministry Experimental Station lost their lives or were badly injured.

Edgar Smith, who had a lucky escape, standing in the crater left by the explosion in Il-Qali, Delimara. Photo: Anthony Rogers

Especially tragic was the death of Flight Lieutenant Frederick Povey. He had recently given up his seat on a UK-bound aircraft so that a married man could return back home in his place. A civilian, Edgar Smith, had a lucky escape. He had been on site but left shortly before the explosion.

The bombs in the wreckage should have been safe as they had never been released from the aircraft. Fuzed bombs which are not yet armed cannot explode since they need to be loaded and transported to their target safely. Arming is achieved most commonly when the bombs are released. A small pinwheel turns as the air rushes past the falling projectile, priming the fuze.

There are several possibilities of what might have happened. The aircraft could have broken up in its descent, dislodging a bomb which landed among the wreckage. One of the men rummaging in the debris could have tampered with one of the bombs, which may sound unlikely but happened more often than one would think. It is also known that German aircraft were fitted with a demolition charge of 7lbs (3.17kg) of TNT. This could have been discharged accidentally, setting off one of the bombs close by.

The author wishes to thank Anthony Rogers, Edward Attard, Veronika Novotná, Ezechiel Busuttil, Ruben Vella and the staff of the National Archives, without whose assistance this article would not have been possible.