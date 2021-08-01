As the development of The Shoreline Residence and The Shoreline Mall at Smart City Malta gathers pace, a typical show apartment has just been completed in premises that directly overlook the site, the Laguna and open sea beyond.

In addition to the show apartment, which is being fully furnished by C. Fino and Sons Ltd, another section has been allocated as a display area to showcase the actual finishing materials and selection choices available to clients to assist existing investors and prospective buyers in their decision-making process.

Andrew Gatt, sales and marketing manager at The Shoreline, said: “Since December last year, when the Koray Group was appointed as the design and build contractor for The Shoreline, work has been progressing at a very steady pace, with all piling works completed across the site and the first foundation pads going in.

“In the coming weeks, those who have already invested in a residence will need to start making decisions about finishing and furniture. It’s important that they do this in an environment which matches the reality of their property. Our new show apartment and adjoining facilities, including a sales office, will certainly create this environment while, at the same time, offering prospective buyers a great way to experience what an apartment at The Shoreline will really look and feel like.”

Jean Carlo Fino, CEO at C. Fino & Sons Ltd, said: “We are understandably proud that our firm has been appointed as a valued collaborator in this outstanding development, and we will be furnishing the show apartment at The Shoreline to give buyers a complete experience, naturally in keeping with the very high standards adopted. While buyers will, of course, be free to furnish their apartments as they choose, we believe that Fino is able to offer buyers the quality products they expect, and to suit all tastes, styles and budgets.”

The Shoreline Residence offers a varied selection of 370 studios, one, two or three-bedroom apartments, duplexes and penthouses, many overlooking outstanding sea views and all benefitting from substantial terraces, as well as the use and enjoyment of a landscaped private plaza for residents. Having a special designated area (SDA) status, both EU and non-EU nationals are free to purchase multiple units without limits or restrictions, whether for investment, resale, rental, holiday home or as a lifestyle choice, without the need for permits from the authorities. Units are all offered finished to the highest standards.

The Shoreline Mall is also located right on the water’s edge, comprising two double-height levels and will include around 44 separate outlets, as well as a food court and pop-up retail spaces. Situated in a clean, child-safe, pet-friendly and car-free environment, a varied mix of retail, entertainment, catering and leisure is set to make this the premier destination in the southern part of Malta. For the maximum convenience of shoppers, residents and visitors alike, the development will also include three levels of intelligent underground parking.

More information is available at https://theshorelineresidence.com or on +356 9949 7518.