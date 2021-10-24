The Shoreline Residence, currently being developed at Smart City Malta, has just released 50 new one- and two-bedroom apartments, which are now officially on the market.

These new properties, which are available for sale on plan, will be completed by 2023 and include the last remaining one- and two-bedroom sea-facing units in the project. These units overlook the residents’ private plaza and have open sea views.

Andrew Gatt, sales and marketing manager at The Shoreline, said: “Anyone visiting Smart City can see for themselves the rapid progress that is now being made on The Shoreline project.

With the release of these new apartments, all of which have generously proportioned terraces, we are offering an unparalleled mix of luxury accommodation, superb views and community amenities together with genuine potential for substantial capital appreciation for investors.

End-users, holiday home buyers and buy-to-let clients all have a unique opportunity to acquire great properties in a state-of-the art development.”

Existing clients and prospective buyers can now also gain a better appreciation of what life at The Shoreline will be like following the completion of a show apartment which directly overlooks the site, laguna and open sea beyond.

The show apartment, constructed by Koray Group, The Shoreline’s design and build contractor, has been fully furnished by C. Fino and Sons Limited and includes an adjacent section which showcases a selection of finishing materials for the added convenience of clients in making their choices of materials and styles.

The Shoreline Residence offers a varied selection of 370 studios, one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments, duplexes and penthouses, many overlooking outstanding sea views and all benefitting from substantial terraces, as well as the use and enjoyment of a landscaped 7,000-square-metre private plaza for residents.

As a special designated area (SDA), both EU and non-EU nationals are free to purchase multiple units without limits or restrictions, whether for investment, resale, rental, holiday home or as a lifestyle choice, without the need for permits from the authorities. Units are all offered finished to the highest standards.

More information is available at https://theshorelineresidence.com or on +356 9949 7518.