The Shoreline Residence Ltd participated in Munich Expo Real 2019, an annual global event bringing together specialists from all segments of the property, real estate and investment sectors. The Shoreline’s representatives, sales and marketing manager Andrew Gatt and chief financial officer Jean Pierre Ford, registered a number of interesting on-stand enquiries from investors who remarked about the great upside potential for investment in these residences.

“The Expo attracted all the major players in the main product groups involved in architecture, investments, real estate, funds, asset management, trade and logistics, among others, and where experts and visitors discuss the market and what trends will take over in future,” Gatt said. “We had the chance to connect, interact and discuss possible opportunities and discover an increasing interest in collaboration from firms whose respective business models fit with ours. It was an interesting experience, and we thank Property Malta Foundation for a well-organised and professionally managed event, as well as for the opportunity to expose The Shoreline on the Malta Pavilion. Excellent on-stand networking was also recorded among the Maltese participants.”

Apart from The Shoreline Residence project, the foundation pavilion offered exposure to a selection of prestigious projects, as well as several prominent estate agencies, law firms and ancillary businesses.

The Shoreline will be home to approximately 370 luxury apartments complete with a 25,500 square metres shopping mall having ample underground parking and overlooking the Smart City Malta Laguna at Ricasoli. Residences will consist of a varied mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, duplexes and penthouses, all with spacious terraces and being offered highly finished with an excellent choice of sizes and layouts.

Presently, excavation works are proceeding at full speed and are expected to be completed by end-December this year, following which construction will commence on site. Moreover, The Shoreline’s Special Designated Area (SDA) status means that these apartments can be purchased by both EU and non-EU nationals with the same acquisition rights as Maltese citizens.