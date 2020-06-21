The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the arts across Malta – not least, the historic Manoel Theatre. But what will the ‘new normal’ look like at our nation’s landmark theatre? Laura Bonnici chats to Manoel Theatre artistic director Kenneth Zammit Tabona to find out.

Earlier this year, reality at the Manoel Theatre played out almost as dramatically as scenes performed upon the theatre’s historic stage.

The BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation Concert. Photo: Glen Slattery

On March 7, as the last performance of Rossini’s opera Otello was being applauded by an audience of theatregoers, news broke of the first case of coronavirus in Malta. Just four days later, the theatre closed indefinitely amidst the worst global public health crisis of our generation.

“We were euphoric after four successful performances of this Rossinian masterpiece, conducted by Marco Mencoboni and directed by Vivien Hewitt,” recalls Kenneth Zammit Tabona, artistic director at the Manoel Theatre. “Then COVID-19 hit, and the production’s Italian cast were all marooned in Malta for more than a week, unable to return home.

“The lockdown of the theatre halted everything; all the plans for new projects, all the productions already booked. Our international contacts reacted quickly: I received an e-mail from the Berlin Philharmonic saying that they would be waiving their fees. In just a few hours, they were followed by The Met, Covent Garden and many other international venues – just as notices of cancellations and postponements filled my mailbox. It was a sad and upsetting time.”

With most events cancelled or postponed, and unable to use the theatre, Zammit Tabona worked instead on productions for the post-COVID era. “We have been preparing for piano recitals, chamber music, jazz and lieder, and ope­ratic recitals. Local stars such as Gillian Zammit, Charlene Farrugia and Joe Debono have submitted beautiful programmes that are feasible under the new regulations, so we plan to go ahead as from September. The theatre has also used this enforced hiatus to continue its maintenance and restoration works.”

The Impresario. Photo: Justin Mamo

Meanwhile, the centuries-old theatre ventured further into the modern digital world, both to reaffirm its longevity and to employ local artists.

“Entities such as the Monteverdi Pro­ject have continued their monthly masterclasses online, while Gillian Zammit has provided intermediate tuition digitally,” Zammit Tabona explains.

The launch of both the Manoel Theatre Streaming Series and #StreamTalks has also widened the national theatre’s digital reach. “Since March, we have streamed operas, plays, musicals and concerts weekly, exclusively via our Facebook page, and at a set time for an authentic theatre-going experience. We have also shared pre-concert #StreamTalks with the cast and crew of the production, which have been very well-received.”

The Importance of Being Earnest. Photo: Justin Mamo

These innovations are flowing onto the theatre’s famed stage as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, as Zammit Tabona explains. “The Teatru Manoel Interviews, whereby prominent people in the artistic community share their experiences, started out as an online series, but we are now producing higher quality interviews in person at the theatre, albeit in a socially-distant manner.”

Another new digital initiative, the Shakespeare Monologues, promises to progress beyond the digital sphere. “The monologues were originally envisaged just for Zoom, but relaxed restrictions meant we could be more flexible and function onstage, with precautions.”

The theatre’s popular annual Toi Toi programme has also been able to proceed with some technological help. “The Toi Toi shows have continued online without stopping, which is a feather in the cap of Kate Fenech Field, who is in charge of our educational arm and leaves no stone unturned to keep the Toi Toi project going strong,” maintains Zammit Tabona.

“Kate collaborates with a number of artistic consultants and practitioners who manage various disciplines, so the work was able to proceed with little modi­fication online – with ingenious ideas for keeping the famed Toi Toi interactivity with audiences throughout.”

Little Mermaid The Panto. Photo: Marin Babanov

While characteristically optimistic, Zam­mit Tabona is nonetheless cautious about the upcoming theatre season and highly-anticipated Baroque Festival.

Otello by Gioachino Rossini. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

“It may be that, by January 2021, a COVID-19 vaccine would not have been found yet, or that a second or third wave may cause the airports to close again, so we have advised all artists both local and foreign that the festival could move to January 2022,” he clarifies. “Nearly 60 per cent of our audiences for the festival come from abroad, so with travel restrictions and social distancing, the entire ope­ration could jeopardise its reputation.”

The ‘new normal’ at the Manoel Theatre is similarly restricted. “The social distancing rules have been extremely stringent. Audiences are reduced to next to nothing. Although these rules are in the process of being relaxed, the situation is constantly changing – and if strict social distancing persists, it could deal a mortal blow to the arts and artists in general,” Zammit Tabona continues. “Sadly, dramatic works are not feasible at present, as actors cannot physically interact. But we remain hopeful that the pandemic will lose its sting and enable us to function as a temple of the arts once more.

“The Manoel has been functioning in one form or another since 1731, and it is unique in that no other theatre in the world of its size, style and antiquity functions as a national theatre, as it does.

“I hope we will eventually resume our meticulously-prepared programmes in a theatre that, despite its age, remains a tribute to the prince who ordered it built as an honest recreation of the people.”

More information regarding the Manoel Theatre is available online at www.teatrumanoel.com.mt or via its official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/teatru.manoel.

Social distancing in practice at the Musikverein in Vienna at a concert by Daniel Barenboim last week.