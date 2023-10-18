Malta, with its picturesque landscapes, hides a painful reality under its sunny exterior – a silent yet profound water crisis.

This isn’t a narrative of scarce rainfalls or dried-up wells but a human crisis, one of a daily struggle for a drop of water, a struggle that often goes unnoticed amidst the hustle and bustle of modern conveniences.

Imagine waking up to a day without water. The comforting morning ritual of a warm shower or a cup of coffee is beyond reach.

This isn’t a scene from a dystopian tale but a harsh reality faced by a substantial number in Malta. While we often take the ease of turning a tap for granted, there are those among us for whom every drop of water is a treasure.

The story unfolds every day at the Soup Kitchen OFM Valletta, where 120 individuals seek solace and a sip of life. Their eyes scour through bins for plastic containers; ironically, a daily treasure hunt made more demanding thanks to the recycling schemes in effect today.

The joy of finding a container leads them to the Soup Kitchen, where the water not only quenches their thirst, but also fills a gaping void in their lives.

But the narrative goes beyond quenching thirst. The lack of water robs individuals of basic hygiene, something most of us don’t even think twice about. Imagine not being able to wash your face, to clean your clothes, or to present a clean appearance to the world.

The indignity of this situation breeds a cloud of despair, deepening social divides and casting a long shadow on mental well-being.

In 2010, the United Nations acknowledged what we all know – that access to clean water and sanitation is a fundamental human right. Yet, as we navigate through 2023, this proclamation seems to echo into a void, urging us to reflect on our collective indifference and the road to remediation.

There are those among us for whom every drop of water is a treasure - Alexiei Dingli

A few years ago, the Holy Father challenged us to transition from a “culture of indifference” to a “culture of providence”. It’s a call to acknowledge, to feel, and to act.

As Malta this week commemorated World Food Day under the theme “Water is life, Water is food. Leave no one behind”, the resonance of this call for empathy and action vibrated more profoundly.

The pathway to change is a collective endeavour. It beckons government agencies, the private sector, and every individual to unite under a shared vision – a vision of water accessibility for all, irrespective of socio-economic standing.

It’s about rolling up our sleeves to invest in sustainable solutions, champion policy reforms and foster a community bound by the promise of water for all.

Malta’s water hidden crisis reflects a global concern, a stark reminder of our shared humanity, and the collective responsibility that binds us.

Let this narrative transcend beyond words; let it ignite a spark for action, a rallying cry for social justice, and a blueprint for a future where the melody of flowing water serenades every soul to quench the silent thirst.

Alexiei Dingli is a professor of Artificial Intelligence.