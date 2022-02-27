Autonomous driving might be more common than ever, but there are still cars for those who love driving.

You could be forgiven for thinking fun cars are dying out. All we ever hear about are cars getting bigger, heavier, and packed full of technology aimed at bringing autonomous driving closer and closer.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for car enthusiasts. Many manufacturers have been pushing the envelope in the field of fun vehicles – and if you’ve got the cash, now might be the best time in history to be a petrolhead.

With this in mind, we’ve put together our most hotly anticipated enthusiast cars for 2022.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com