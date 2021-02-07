With limited mobility due to COVID-19, many vehicles simply aren’t moving as much as usual. Cars don’t tend to like staying still for too long, either, which is why now can prove to be an ideal time to do some much-needed maintenance.

Of course, for larger jobs, you should always contact a trained professional, but some smaller tasks can be done by motorists at home. For that, you need the right tools.

These are six of the key tools that no car owner should be without.

Socket set

A socket set is a crucial starting point for any amateur or experienced motorist as it has its uses across the board when it comes to car repair. Many socket sets bring both imperial and metric sizes, as well as the wrench itself.

A socket set is a useful addition to your selection of tools.

As a rule of thumb, it’s best to check what size nuts and bolts you’ll be working with on your car to make sure that the set you’re buying will work for the car.

Screwdrivers

A comprehensive set of screwdrivers is essential when it comes to car repair, so it’s a good idea to buy a good quality set as it’ll be better suited to the trials and tribulations that come with working on cars.

Not only is a screwdriver set useful for cars, but it’s handy to use around the home too.

They’re available in a variety of different head sizes and lengths, and an added bonus of a screwdriver set is they’ll likely come in handy around the house, too.

Multibit sets

Even if you’ve got a full set of screwdrivers, a multibit set is a worthwhile addition to your tool kit. They can be a speedy option if you need a quick fix and they’re an ideal way of making sure that you’ve got the right head for any screw you need to use.

A multibit set provides a quick alternative to a screwdriver.

An extra is that multibit sets are compact and don’t take up much space in a toolbox, so it’s worthwhile keeping a set just in case.

Spanners

Much like a socket set, spanners are some of the most important tools that a mechanic or car owner can have as they’re used for all manner of jobs.

A set of spanners has many applications in the car.

Spanner sets come in a variety of different head sizes and lengths, so it’s worthwhile checking your car over to make sure that you buy the right set for your car.

Lubricants and cleaners

A useful can of lubricant – like WD40 – is an ideal addition to a toolkit as it’s a great way of loosening tight screws and nuts while it can be used to protect moving parts.

A lubricant like WD-40 can make many jobs a whole lot easier.

Not only is a can of spray lubricant handy when it comes to a car, but it has a lot of applications around the home, too. Got a squeaky door? This will likely solve it in an instant.

Multitools

Multitools are a way of having several key tools located in one handy, easy-to-reach place. Even though you might have full-size versions at home, a multi-tool is always useful to have at hand in case you get caught out.

A compact multitool brings many tools in one package.

You could even keep one in your car’s glovebox, ensuring that you’ve got a set of tools to hand at all times.