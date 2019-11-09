Forest fire prevention, border patrol and even tax inspection – drones can increasingly be seen in the sky and their purposes are constantly multiplying. Now there is a new use for them: transporting car parts. Partnering with Grupo Sesé,

Seat has implemented a pilot project that enables drones to deliver components from the logistics centre to the assembly workshops in only 15 minutes.

"Activating the drone protocol" – this statement kicked off the entire operation. A specific steering wheel is required in the assembly workshop and the protocol is activated. The order is received at the Grupo Sesé Logistics Centre, the part is loaded into a carbon fibre capsule which weighs 5.5kg and is firmly attached to the drone with an electromagnet. The steering wheel is now ready for airborne delivery from the launch pad.

Measuring 1.7 metres in diameter, the drone takes off and covers the two kilometre distance separating the logistics centre and the Seat assembly workshop.

The drone flies autonomously at a height of 95 metres over the factory roof at 40km/h. It only takes four minutes from take-off until the drone drops off the capsule at its destination. The complete process lasts 15 minutes in total after activating the protocol and the steering wheel is ready for installation on the production line.

“With this innovation, we are boosting Industry 4.0 and will be more efficient, agile and competitive, as well as much more sustainable”, said Seat vice-president for production and logistics Christian Vollmer. Furthermore, this system is emissions-free as drones run on electric batteries.

“We've tripled safety on this project. The most important aspect was that the drone had a large load capacity and to streamline its construction to the maximum. In addition to its six motors, we've equipped it with three GPS, six batteries and three IMU (Inertial Measurement Units), which are the inner workings of the drone”, says TSA Centre pilot Toni Caballero. Furthermore, this groundbreaking project is being carried out under the supervision of the Spanish Aviation Safety Agency (AESA).

The initial use of drones at the Martorell factory is for the periodic transport of steering wheels and airbags, with a view to taking the service further.

“Drone transport is going to revolutionise logistics, as for example in the case of Seat, where it will reduce part delivery time by 80 per cent,” said Vollmer. Drones are an aspect of Seat's smart factory strategy, which includes implementing disruptive technologies to consistently improve production processes and provide customers with greater speed and flexibility. For the moment, some of them will have their hands on a steering wheel that came from the sky.