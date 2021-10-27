Although we’re now seeing electric vehicles that can top 300 miles between charges, it still feels like the city is their best environment, where journeys are short and regenerative braking happens often. And when it comes to city cars, few can beat the Smart Fortwo.

It was therefore no surprise when the German firm stopped selling petrol versions and switched to all-electric. A few years on from that decision, and with electric vehicles becoming ever-more commonplace, is the Smart EQ Fortwo still an appealing concept, or has time and increased competition made rivals more enticing?

