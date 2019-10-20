The Don Bosco Oratory Theatre of Victoria will be staging one of the best-loved musicals, The Sound of Music, by Richard Rodgers with lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. The musical is being produced jointly by the Don Bosco Oratory and Chorus Urbanus Productions.

The best Gozitan talent will be showcased together with special guest artist Dorothy Bezzina, who will be playing the role of Maria. Other main parts will be played by Noel Galea, Yvonne Galea, Mario Portelli, Ruth Portelli, Maria Cassar and Hilda Grima, together with a 70-strong cast, including musicians, singers and members of the Chorus Urbanus.

Mro Mark Gauci will be conducting the singers, while the orchestra will be directed by John Galea. Saviour Cremona is the artistic director, while choreography is by Frances Zammit. The stage-set will be under the supervision of Dennis Mompalao helped by volunteers.

The opening date will be November 10 at 2.30pm (matinee show). There will be two other performances: on November 15 at 7.30pm and on November 17 at 5.30pm.

Booking is open from the Don Bosco Oratory daily from 5pm to 7pm, or by calling 2155 6616 or 9948 7751. Online booking is also available through donboscogozo.org.