The Don Bosco Oratory Theatre in Victoria, in collaboration with Chorus Urbanus Productions, will be staging one of the best loved musicals, The Sound of Music.

The stage musical production is still being played in some of the best theatres in the UK and around the world. This year, the musical will be staged live thanks to the licence and relevant permits from R&H Theatricals of London, as well as the financial support of the Cultural Events Fund of the Gozo Ministry.

Special guest artist Dorothy Bezzina will be playing Maria.

Mark Gauci will be conducting the singers and orchestra under the direction of John Galea. Saviour Cremona is the show’s artistic director, while choreography is in the hands of Frances Zammit. The stage set has been taken care of by artist Dennis Mompalao.

The opening night of The Sound of Music will be on Saturday at 7.30pm, with a repeat performance on Sunday at 2.30pm (matinee show). There will be two other performances, one on November 15 at 7.30pm and a last performance on November 17 at 5.30pm. Booking is now open. Tickets can be obtained from the Don Bosco Oratory in Victoria every day between 5 and 7pm, or by calling 2155 6616 or 9948 7751. Online booking is also available through donboscogozo.org.