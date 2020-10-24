After a seven-month hiatus, the 2020-21 season will set off on Saturday, albeit with modifications to the norm. In fact, the season will only comprise of the league and knock-out competitions with the auxiliary competitions being put on the side for the time being.

In order to be as pro-active as possible should, hopefully not, the virus affects local basketball, game days, respectively for the men and women’s national leagues, will be fortnightly and the first weekend of play will feature Game day 1 for the BOV Men's League.

