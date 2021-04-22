They say that lightning never strikes the same spot twice, but that’s just a legend: the incandescent flash that electrified the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid last year continues its path and prepares to ignite all future Maserati models.
Maserati Levante Hybrid marks a bold step forwards into the future of Maserati. This new step combines the two-litre 4-cylinder thermal engine with a 48-volt Hybrid system that allows to the driver to recover energy during deceleration and braking. Technology meets exclusivity; power combines with a respect for the environment. Accepting less than the best is not an option.
