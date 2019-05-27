There once was a boy named Neville. He was destined to be a star. He grew up and worked as a sales assistant in an optician’s shop and liked to spend his free time at the headquarters of a political party. Even in his dreams he could be heard chanting “L-aqwa żmien”.

One day, his dream came true and his party won. After a week (or was it a month?) of celebrations, Neville went back to work, skipping. He was convinced that he was going to sell more sunglasses that day because the sun was somewhat redder and brighter.

And indeed it was, because who would come to his shop that day, but his best buddy and The Top Man from the Top Fourth Floor of the party headquarters. And it’s not sunglasses that he was after. “Yo, Neville! I am now the most powerful man in Malta and we’re going to be working together, you and I.”

Before he knew it, Neville was seated behind a polished mahogany desk in Castille in the section reserved for ‘Persons of Trust’. “We rule okay,” Neville said to himself before he started humming a certain song by Mary Spiteri (not Little Child).

“My friend,” The Top Man told him, “you’re going to deal with ‘Customer Care’ issues on behalf of the Office of the Prime Minister. ‘Customer Care’, understand?” he emphasised again, miming direct quotation marks in the air. Cue: raucous laughter.

Officially, he was employed by the Health Ministry – it was complicated, but Neville did not really care how it was done, he knew he was a special trusted one.

“Issa nħawdu xi ħaġa and you’ll get something like €5,000 a month. Aw, plus free car, free mobile, free internet, eh!” Cue: Moet champagne sprayed over the mahogany desk and the singing of a certain song about some Perit or other.

One of Neville’s first assignments, despite his lack of foreign diplomacy training, was to meet wounded Libyan people who desperately wanted to get out of their country because of the war. Neville puffed up each time he met them. “No, problem,” he told them, beating his chest. “I work at Castille. I’ll get you medical visas and you can come to sunny, safe Malta.”

“Xukran, thank you,” replied wounded Libyans, ever so grateful. “Yeah, yeah. I’ll get you medical visas,” he oddly kept repeating, as he stretched his hand out and winked forcefully. “I’ll get you medical visas. Understand?” Finally it dawned on them. “Oh, erm, sure,” they said, reaching for their pockets. Months later they still had no visas. One of the wounded Libyans spoke to the media about it and a court case was opened.

Neville did not really care, he was a special trusted one and his bosses were experts in the art of delaying court cases. Meanwhile, another election came and went and his party won again.

He spent his days on his mahogany desk trolling people who criticised Castille. One day he needed to stretch his legs. “I’m going to go and stalk that blogger Daphne,” he called out in the Castille corridor, as all the top brass waved back. The next day the investigative journalist was assassinated, but Neville, as always, did not care one jot.

Per chance, while strolling about with his tourist hat on, admiring the bombed roads and the general ravishes of war, he bumped into a… warlord

Months passed and our Neville got fidgety. He needed a holiday. It was December. A Christmas market in Europe, perhaps? Nope, nothing beats Libya at Christmas. And per chance, while strolling about with his tourist hat on, admiring the bombed roads and the general ravishes of war, he bumped into a… warlord.

“Everyone is scared of me. I torture people. I make people disappear. I am Libyan Mafia,” this chap tells him, and he was not lying. “Why, you’re just my kind of guy, my friend,” tells him Neville. And they sit at a table and talk and talk, their chat so intense that it really did not look like they were discussing the flora and fauna of Libya.

On his return, a journalist had got wind of this curious incident of Neville in the daytime, and he found some questions waiting for him on his desk. He phones the newspaper. “U ejja come on, it was nothing serious.” But the Health Minister, who was officially his employer, thought that meetings with warlords were a very serious matter indeed, and he fired Neville on the spot.

Neville merely laughed. “I am special trusted one,” he said before bursting into a song (“Come on boys, come on girls”). In fact, the very next day, the Prime Minister announced that Neville was still a government employee. “He’s doing good work, okay?” he said defending him. Everyone asked: but what work exactly? Meeting warlords? The same answer was floated again: “He’s doing good work, okay?”

Months pass and our Neville could be seen wheeling a suitcase down the corridor of Castille. “I’m off to Libya,” he said. “Safe journey,” shouted the boss and The Top Man in unison.

It so happened that he was spotted in a photo published in the Libyan press. This time, he was almost camouflaged as a Libyan: same beard style, same tie-less suit. He was in a room with Libyan diplomats, officials and the Deputy Libyan Prime Minister himself. The Maltese delegation in the room was made up of… just our Neville. Was there the Deputy Prime Minster? (No, he was the one who fired Neville); the Minister of Foreign Affairs perhaps? (No, he was busy watering the plants on his rooftop veranda); or maybe the Economy Minister? (no, he was on urgent business in Monaco).

On his return, Neville found some journalists’ questions waiting for him on his desk. He replied. “I don’t want to waste my time explaining what I was doing.”

So the journalists sent the same questions to the Prime Minister. “Aw boss,” said Neville when he bumped into the Prime Minister in one of the Castille corridors. “Aw sieħbi, I’m off to answer questions about you, ara,” said the Prime Minister. Cue: snorting and chortling.

The journalists fired their questions. Was Neville on government business? With which department was Neville working with now? The Prime Minister… frowned. “Neville’s doing good work, okay?” But what sort of work? Who was employing him? The Prime Minister pondered this question. “I don’t know. I don’t have his contract.”

After many weeks, the Prime Minister finally pulled out a box file, opened it and scanned through the alphabet. He got to the letter ‘N’. Natius, Nigel, ah, there he is… Neville. The contract said ‘Co-ordinator at OPM’. That will shut them up. He popped his head out of his office, and called out in the corridor. “Oy, Neville, what shall I tell them that you coordinate?” Neville shouted back: “I coordinate the whole of Ġensna, boss,” and among much hilarity, he put the volume up of his Spotify playlist and they all sang along.

“He’s a coordinator,” the Prime Minister told the media. Of what? The Prime Minister… frowned. “I don’t know. What matters to me is that he does his work properly.”

How could he tell if he did not even know what Neville’s job was? “What matters to me is that he does his work properly.” With that, he turned round and walked inside Castille. Neville and The Top Man were waiting for him at the bottom of the stairs. “High five, boss!”

This is the story of a man called Neville, destined to take us all for a ride.

