Back in 2015, as a response against Russian cyber threats the European Commission presented a Code of Practice on Disinformation. Major online platforms including Facebook, Google and Twitter and other stakeholders signed this document. Did the response work? Jet-setting to 2022, we have since seen Russian and other threats influence American, British and European elections, while the COVID-19 pandemic inadvertently provided a common ever-changing enemy perfect for conspiracy theories to emerge. So, what drives people to believe misinformation?

Trust in scientists has actually increased worldwide. Data from the Wellcome Global Monitor (a survey of more than 119,000 people in 113 countries) saw around a 10 per cent increase in people stating that they trusted science and scientists a lot. They also thought that governments should value the role of science more in solving health issues. The narrative that science is being trusted less is not backed up by evidence.

Despite this trust in science, conspiracy theories are still popular. Why? The 2020 The Conspiracy Theory Handbook by Stephan Lewandowsky and John Cook shares some great insights. These can be summed up in four points. Firstly, to help overcome feelings of threats or helplessness. Secondly, as a coping mechanism to explain uncertain events. Thirdly, to dispute mainstream unpopular politics. Fourthly, to cope with emerging threats by focusing blame on others. Key is a feeling of community to help cope with insecurities about our ever-changing world.

So, what can be done about it? The spread of conspiracy theories can be reduced. Some social media platforms now ask you if you have read an article before sharing it, or if you have fact-checked the source. Credible institutions can also ‘pre-bunk’ myths before they ever take hold.

Take the COVID-19 pandemic. It was pretty easy to predict that conspiracy theorists would latch onto the pandemic. Arguably, more could have been done to warn people about the multitude of conspiracy theories before they spread. Debunking is another method, but the approach taken is key to success, otherwise you could just help spread the conspiracy. More effective is empowerment; building people’s resilience and cognitive empowerment so that people feel less threatened.

What if your friend is a conspiracy theorist? Well, first of all do not call them an idiot or crazy, avoid ridicule, instead show empathy and build trust. It is also important to affirm their critical thinking, and to follow this up by suggesting a more critical analysis of the conspiracy theory. And, if that doesn’t work, collaborate with former members of conspiracy theorist groups. These are excellent role models to which people in conspiracy groups can relate.

Conspiracy theories tap into some key behavioural characteristics that many people have. Thinking that you’re immune to conspiracy theories, and that other people are idiots, isn’t a helpful approach. Trust needs to be built and a coordinated effort based on research and the latest know-how. Misinformation is here to stay, the key is addressing it in ways that work, monitoring the approach, and adjusting it with the best knowledge we have – our society depends on it.

Sound Bites

• Promising research at Northwestern University offers a new treatment to prevent paralysis after spinal cord injuries. The injection-based therapy has been shown to prevent scar tissue formation and trigger the recovery of recently severed nerves in mice.

www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211111153635.htm

• Long-necked herbivore dinosaurs had different teeth than other plant-eating dinosaurs or modern herbivores. Paleontologists worldwide, led by the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County’s Dinosaur Institute, found that the dinosaurs’ uncharacteristically small and simple teeth could cope with the diet of tough, fibrous plants by being replaced every few weeks.

www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211111080404.htm

For more science news, listen to Radio Mocha on Radju Malta and www.fb.com/RadioMochaMalta/.

DID YOU KNOW?

• Data is showing that COVID-19 vaccines are helping to drastically reduce the number of people dying from infections.

• The omicron COVID-19 variant is believed to be a lot more contagious than other variants, driving daily worldwide cases to over two million per day.

• The omicron COVID-19 variant is less able to penetrate deep lung tissue, making it less deadly than other variants.

• Adult humans have 100 fewer bones than babies.

• Till now we have discovered over 50,000,000,000 galaxies in the known universe.

For more trivia, see: www.um.edu.mt/think.