During the past decade, the Labour government has been mired by all types of corruption scandals, financial mismanagement across the board, corruption in the procurement process and the unrestrained squandering of public funds.

It is fair to say that these scandals undermine the trust citizens place in their elected officials and seriously jeopardise the economic well-being of the nation.

The auditor general’s annual report on the public accounts for 2022 noted that total recurrent expenditure during 2022 stood at circa €6.5 billion, an increase of approximately two per cent when compared to 2021. This amount includes a hit of €675 million in relation to public debt servicing. The latter translates into more than 10 per cent of the total recurrent expenditure for 2022.

This year, the government is forecasting that it will fork out close to €800 million in public debt servicing. The interest component of the public debt servicing costs totalled more than €4 million a week during 2023. The latter is expected to increase further during 2024.

While the squandering of public funds continued unabated, government debt reached the €10 billion mark by the end of 2023 and the projection by the finance ministry is that public debt will grow to over €13 billion by 2026.

Labour tends to sweep criticism of its financial management under the carpet and accuses the opposition of party politics. This cannot be further from the truth, with the National Audit Office (NAO) being at the forefront of several entities which have addressed this same concern.

In fact, in relation to one case, the NAO report stated that “the lack of segregation of duties and the weak internal controls noted in all phases of the procurement of the rigid hull inflatable boats by Transport Malta resulted in insufficient oversight and inadequate risk management which contributed significantly to the suboptimal project outcome”.

Another instance underscored by the NAO pertains to the welfare committee under the ministry for social justice and solidarity, the family and children’s rights.

Ironically, in relation to the Court Services Agency, under the ministry for justice and governance, the NAO report stipulated that “testing revealed a number of concerns related to procurement which does not reflect good governance, namely expired contracts, extensions to the original contract even though not covered by the applicable tender, services obtained without a formal agreement, procurement by direct orders with the same service provider and ministry for finance approvals to purchase direct from the open market not obtained”.

Another instance of mismanagement of public finances pertains to the Ta’ Qali National Park project. The report highlighted that the first phase of this project “included works on the concert area, the formal garden, the adventure park and the car park. Initially, the whole project was targeted to be completed in 2022; however, in July 2023, it was still ongoing.”

Furthermore, during the audit process for the Ta’ Qali National Park, the NAO stated that the latter “encountered challenges in terms of timely responses and collaboration from relevant parties. Testing also revealed a number of weak internal controls over expenditure incurred on the project”.

These are just a few examples, as the list goes on and on.

The consistent corruption scandals and allegations of government financial mismanagement at all levels in Malta have not gone unnoticed on the international stage.

Concerns about the probable negative impact on Malta’s reputation and the potential economic ramifications have prompted further international calls for increased scrutiny and diligence. Surveys by private firms indicate that investor trust has declined considerably in the past years. Feedback by entrepreneurs shows that attracting new investment projects has become harder as a result.

The government needs to take immediate and significant action to address the squandering of public finances and restore confidence in the country’s financial management.

The overall mismanagement with public procurement regulations not being adhered to, the lack of segregation of duties, non-existent audit trails and an almost complete lack of adequate internal management controls make for a complex issue requiring an urgent and thorough examination with decisive follow-up action.

The Minister for Finance, Clyde Caruana needs to wake up and face the harsh reality of the unpleasant situation he himself has created. The time for political posturing has passed. He needs to act, act decisively and now.

The government needs to address the challenges surrounding the corruption scandals, financial mismanagement and the squandering of public finances in a determined and bold manner. Maltese citizens deserve much better. With large cohorts of the population struggling to make ends meet, this is surely the least government can do.

We deserve smart and strategic public procurement decisions that result in achieving value for money. We deserve a government that uses taxpayer funds wisely to foster the country’s prosperity and not dishing out money to its inner circle. We deserve a government that genuinely focuses on our well-being.

Jerome Caruana Cilia is the Nationalist Party’s spokesperson on the economy and enterprise.