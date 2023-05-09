The word ‘square’ can be considered as homonym, which can be defined as “words that have the same spelling and usually sound alike but have different meanings”. Square could refer to the four-equally sided right-angled geometrical shape we got familiar with in our childhood, during the lessons of mathematics that spelled boredom for most of us. Square could also mean the space in our towns and villages where people meet to socialise and discuss, although this activity is much less common these days.

The choice of title for a collective exhibition can be seen in the two different above-mentioned contexts; like the sides of the square, there are four artists participating and there is communication and dialogue between the artists via their exhibits.

The rural texture of the venue, Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta, adds to both these dimensions as it is a very intimate space and serves as a place of discussion, whether organised or spontaneous. It is rather like a square, a pjazza, that is conducive to making one’s voice heard, in more senses than one, acting like the agora and forum of antiquity. It is a place of socialisation, of sharing experiences, besides its actual cultural fabric as an exhibiting space and as a venue for book launches, lectures and other associated activities.

'Charles City Gatt' by Frank Bonnici

Two visual artists, Frank Bonnici and Peter Borg, a sculptor, Joe Vassallo and a photographer, Kris Bonnici, are the four sides of this square. Rather like the saying goes, they attempt to square the circle as the exhibition has no underlying concept that governs it. The themes are many, the styles vary and the media range from acrylics and digital art and watercolour to sculpture in wood and photographs.

It is like many conversations happening simultaneously, as one comes across in the architectural square, with traffic and ambient noise most times overwhelming conversations. However, the architecture of the venue offers distinct areas where the viewer can assess the different oeuvres independently, thus resolving each individual artistic discourse as a function of the square. The official poster of the exhibition is an Escheresque take on a vortex that finally resolves into a square, a metaphorical and graphical representation of the loose concept.

Frank Bonnici has made a name for himself in portraiture, adopting a pop approach that owes somewhat to Andy Warhol and Elizabeth Peyton. He is exhibiting, besides landscapes and dancers, a series of portraits of Maltese personalities that are very honest in execution, with a marked verisimilitude. His son, Kris is exhibiting some examples of his sprawling landscapes and urban photography.

'Charlie Chaplin' by Peter Borg

The Square is showing another side of Borg, who is well-known in theatrical and TV circles as an actor whose career spans decades.

His love for the cinematic Western genre is evident as some of his watercolours are thematically linked to cowboys and horses, showing quite a dexterous hand at handling the medium. His love for the big screen is extended to portrayals of some of its heroes like Charlie Chaplin.

Vassallo, a veteran of the Maltese art scene, usually shuns the limelight and is not generally too keen to exhibit. However, his friendship with Frank Bonnici, who came up with the idea of the four artists exhibiting collectively, was conducive to participating with some of his idiosyncratic wood sculptures that are influenced by the primitive art of the African continent.

'Memories of Africa' by Joe Vassallo

The pieces are collectively titled Memories of Africa, reminisces of the many times he visited Egypt and other countries in the enormous continent just south of us.

The eclectic nature of The Square is an invite to the art-loving public to visit the exhibition that runs from May 6 to 14 at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta. Consult the venue’s Facebook page for opening hours. The Square was officially inaugurated by artist Joseph Casapinta.