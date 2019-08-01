A new player has emerged in the world of online lottery promising a global audience with the best micro lottery experience and favourable lotto odds in the world.

Honeypotlotto.com is at the forefront of the new micro lotteries format. This format provides players a wide variety of games that have restricted player quotas and a guaranteed payout amount.

The micro lottery format relies on small game pools with known fixed odds. Its strongest feature is restricted game quotas and known game payout. Lottery ticket purchases cater for all appetites ranging from €1 through to €100, with more popular options being the €5, €10 and €20 games.

Rodney Andriolo of Honeypotlotto is a great believer in the beauty of small more frequent wins.

“It is all about small wins to pay your power bill or a taking quick break,” he said, adding how game payouts are not insubstantial with wins across all five games ranging from €1,000 to €100,000.

Honeypotlotto.com is easy to play in three easy steps or watch the how-to-play video on Youtube.

Honeypotlotto is owned and operated by Honeypot Lotto Limited, a fully Class 3 registered online micro lottery business regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence MGA/B2C/526/2018 .

Find out more or play at www.honeypotlotto.com.