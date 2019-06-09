It’s a positive thing that Mount Carmel Hospital is in the news. That it is for the wrong reasons might spur action.

The former CEO of Mount Carmel Hospital, Paul Dalli, spoke explicitly about the prevailing conditions within the hospital, as did Paul Pace, president of the MUMN.

Such conditions that would aggravate the mental health of the average person.

We have been assured that no patient is in any physical danger, and the opening of a new ward at the hospital is to be welcomed. What about the emotional and psychological effects? Why have reports highlighting the need for upgrading been ignored for so long?

One explanation is that it is an old building. It was built in 1861, yet the Auberges in Valletta that house government departments were built in the 1500s, older by about 300 years!

€4.4million have been allocated to the refurbishment of the Museum of Fine Arts to house the Attorney General. Perhaps someone can shed a light on how priorities are set.

Mount Carmel Hospital is meant to offer help and treatment to persons experiencing mental health issues. However, does anyone experiencing a panic attack or suffering from depression willingly approach Mount Carmel Hospital?

Is the Emergency Deptartment at Mater Dei Hospital the right place to be, especially if no psychiatrist or psychologist is in attendance? Why should one feel ashamed to seek help at Mount Carmel Hospital? Perhaps it’s because it is not remotely respectable which in itself encourages stigma and shame.

Shame on all concerned. Evidently not enough has been done to eradicate the stigma linked to mental health. Consequently, the patient becomes the victim who carries the burden of shame. Until the new hospital being promised materialises, what is the fate of the 400 or so patients currently occupying the few remaining ‘safe’ wards?

Thankfully there are NGOs who work against all odds to provide and maintain a high standard of service of community mental health, educating the public on mental health conditions and working to reduce the stigma.

Good mental health is paramount. There is no health without mental health, and with one in every four persons suffering from mental health issues, it should be on par with other issues within the National Health Service, in the hope that one would feel confident enough to seek help before it is too late.