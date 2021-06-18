Ever wanted to try online gambling in Peru but were unsure about the details? If so, check out this guide and you’ll find everything you need to know!

Unbeknownst to most, Peru is one of the most welcoming online casino markets. All the gambling-related traffic is monitored by the Regulated by the General Directorate of Casino Games and Slot Machines (DGJCMT). This regulator allows both domestic and foreign brands to provide services to Peruvian citizens.

In this guide, we’ll take a look at some of the best online casinos Peru has to offer. We’ll also cover the legal situation, with a bit of history sprinkled on top. ¿Listos? Vamanos!

Are online casinos legal in Peru?

Yes, Peru has one of the most liberal stances towards casino sites. Gambling as a whole has been legal for some time, but there were many heated debates about whether to outlaw the activity or not. Eventually, rationality prevailed and the legal situation became much more relaxed. They even gave Betsson, the first foreign operator in Peru, a licence in 2008.

As of 2021, there are no laws prohibiting both Peruvians and foreigners from taking part in online gambling activities. While domestic brands have to undergo a series of audits and vetting processes, offshore brands can operate in the country without a licence. This has resulted in one of the most competitive markets. And you know what that means – more online casinos in Peru results in better deals for Peruvian players!

What games can be played at online casinos in Peru?

You can enjoy pretty much the same offer that people in other countries have. Blackjack, roulette, and poker are, of course, the most popular games. Because you’ll have access to what the rest of the world does, there will be a lot of primetime options to choose from. Sic-bo and punto banco are also growing in popularity, so they’re worth trying out as well.

You can also play demo versions of some games. Lots of software providers offer this option, as it allows players to check a game out before actually wagering money. If you want to have a realistic experience, give live dealer games a chance. Online casinos in Peru can make you feel like you’re actually on the floor, right across from the dealer.

What are the best online casinos in Peru?

Due to the lax stance towards gambling by the Peruvian government, there are many options you can try out. However, registering at so many casinos can be a nuisance and can ruin your experience before you even start playing. That’s why we tested some of the best online casinos in Peru. It was a tough call, but after playing all the games, we determined that three sites are the top choices:

Royal Panda Casino. Founded in 2013, Royal Panda Casino is one of the most established brands in the entire country. Their progressive jackpots are splendid, as well as the live casino section. Live VIP Blackjack is definitely of the best dedicated tables we’ve ever tried out. The Loyal Panda VIP program gives you some nice perks over time, which is just the cherry on top. Inkabet Casino. Tailor-made for Peruvians, Inkabet Casino has a solid licence from Curacao eGaming. This site is known for its vast collection of blackjack and poker games. Both live dealer versions and RNG ones are worth your time. There’s also a pretty nice bonus for new players. DoradoBet Casino. Providing a good mix of classic and modern slots, DoradoBet Casino is a nice choice for the contemporary casino enthusiast. It’s also one of the newest sites on the market, having arrived in Peru in 2019. Still, it provides some nice choices for players of all experience levels.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.