Less than a week into 2021 and we probably have the most defining image of the year. Barely two weeks to go until the end of the Trump administration and we have lasting images which will shape the future interpretation of his legacy.

In normal circumstances, I would be arguing for a more nuanced view of the Trump presidency. The end of an administration seems like the perfect time for sobering analysis of what worked and what did not. Moreover, it would be a mistake to write off those who voted for him. He spoke and energised a part of the electorate which had long felt forgotten and alienated from the centres of power. It bears repeating time and again – we ignore these signs at our peril.

Yet, these are not normal circumstances. It is not typical for the legislature of the leading democracy to be stormed by protestors during critical proceedings concerning the transfer of power. It is not normal for the president of a democracy to incite the crowd to protest at constitutional norms. Effectively, the mob attempted to stop the certification process of the electoral result.

It is not normal for a democratically-elected leader to describe a mob as being “very special”. Even if the allegations of electoral fraud are correct, the courts, and not the mob, must determine this. Five people have died as a result of the riots.

In the aftermath of these events, former president George W Bush rightly summed up the situation: “This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – not our democratic republic. I am appalled by the reckless behaviour of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions and our law enforcement.”

He urged those who felt disappointed with the result to remember that, “it is the fundamental responsibility of every patriotic citizen to support the rule of law”. He added that “our country is more important than the politics of the moment”. It is hard to disagree with this.

Elections are meaningless unless they are underpinned by respect for the rule of law and a peaceful transition of power - André DeBattista

Some caveats before I go on any further and incur the wrath of President Donald Trump’s dedicated fan base; I abhor all violent manifestations. The Antifa and BLM riots are as repugnant as any other kind of violent protest – I’ve written as much in the pages of this newspaper.

If the extremes of both left and right seek to use the other side’s misdemeanours to justify their violent outbursts, then the situation will turn into an endless race to the bottom. In any case, to go further down this route only serves to minimise the gravity of what took place on January 6.

Firstly, it was an assault on the democratic process. Elections are meaningless unless they are underpinned by respect for the rule of law and a peaceful transition of power. The latter signifies that political actors remain loyal to the institutions and that all political activities take place within such structures. Vigilante behaviour is no way to resolve electoral disputes.

Secondly, it was the result of persistent and unchecked demagoguery. There is a good dose of cynicism in the whole proceedings. Trump – the reality TV star par excellence – has engineered his season finale. His time in office ends with a bang, not a whimper.

Thirdly, it was a dispiriting moment for many democracy activists around the world. Ronald Reagan had once described the US as the “last best hope of man on earth”.

Despite its imperfections and inconsistencies, the US remains a model to follow for many pro-democracy activists. It remains a land of opportunity. Globalisation had merely internationalised the ‘American Dream’ and what the US stands for.

In Beijing, Havana, Caracas, Tehran, Harare and Pyongyang, autocratic regimes and their acolytes rub their hands in glee as the most important democracy briefly hesitates in the fulfilment of democratic procedure. Its prestige and international standing are chastised and diminished. We should not underestimate what this moment will mean for democracy activists the world over.

Yet, the US is not to be written off. As Trump chooses to end his time in office in disgrace, Vice President Mike Pence rose to the occasion and delivered a brief but statesman-like remark: “To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today: you did not win. Violence never wins. Freedom wins. And this is still the people’s house. Let’s get back to work.”

One can only hope that principled politicians on both sides of the aisle get back to work to restore the reputation of one of the most important of democracies.

André DeBattista is a political scientist.