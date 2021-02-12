The Italian Cultural Institute − Valletta is today presenting the story of one of the most beautiful and innovative Ferrari of all time in the docu-film Ferrari 312B: Where the Revolution Begins by Andrea Marini.

The film pays tribute to the symbol of a revolution that changed the world of Formula 1 forever. It tells the story of men and motors, but most of all, passion − the passion that drove Italian ex-F1 racing driver, Paolo Barilla, to bring the Ferrari 312B back on track, entrusting the car to the man who created it in 1970, designer and engineer Mauro Forghieri.

The 2017 docu-film features Niki Lauda, Jackie Stewart, Damon Hill, Bob Constanduros and Jacky Ickx. It is being streamed online for free today on the following link: https://vimeo.com/507057966; password: MNQkE926kLYv. There are a limited number of accesses, based on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, e-mail segreteria.iiclavalletta@esteri.it, call 2122 1462 or visit www.iicvalletta.esteri.it.