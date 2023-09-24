MythoXjenza, a show intended to unravel the true origins of the minotaur story at the annual Science in the City festival (September 29-30), is an enchanting fusion of science and storytelling. Esther Lafferty talks to the show’s creator, actor and scriptwriter JEREMY GRECH, who explains his rationale and what ancient legends can teach us about the world around us.

“I’ve always loved mythology and I had the idea of marrying it with science for a show when I heard a TED Talk on the myth of the minotaur,” says Jeremy Grech, who is telling the story of the minotaur in this year’s edition of Science in the City.

“It’s the tale of an enraged monster living in a labyrinth underground, its roar shaking the earth above, before the monster is killed by the hero Theseus. And people believed it for thousands of years – you can still see the Minotaur’s labyrinth marked on 17th-century maps of Crete.”

Jeremy Grech dressed as Brutus drawing inspiration from Delphi, Greece.

The workshop MythoXjenza, taking place on Saturday and Sunday at the Catholic Institute in Floriana, will focus on the story of the minotaur to explore specific scientific themes, specifically seismic events.

“It’s well known that ancient populations used stories to make sense of the natural world, the weather and the stars,” Grech says.

“The sun, for example, was believed to be the Greek god Helios, crossing the sky each day in a horse-drawn chariot. I was intrigued that there could also be a link between seismic events beneath our feet and these old stories.”

The theme was inspired by the string of tremors and earthquakes which were felt in Malta and Gozo at the beginning of the year, for which Grech said he was surprised to see apocalyptic posts on social media, with some even thinking the quakes were a sign of “the wrath of God”.

“These suggestions were no more grounded than the idea of mythical beasts and so I was inspired to write this show and debunk the legend of the minotaur,” he says.

MythoXjenza will tackle the myth of the minotaur.

To develop the performance, Grech talked to Samuel Azzopardi from the Malta Classics Association – an expert on mythology and Minoan civilisations – and worked closely with seismologist Matthew Agius at the University of Malta, who is involved in earthquake monitoring and the geoscience scene under the Mediterranean.

“It was Poseidon, god of the sea and god of earthquakes who, believing himself slighted by King Minos, punished him with the birth of the minotaur. It’s no wonder that what’s beneath the waves is key to the legend,” Grech says.

During MythoXjenza, there’s first a short performance for youngsters (aged nine to 15), who are transported to the Bronze Age with Grech, who plays the part of Brutus.

Brutus is a retired mercenary who runs a pottery shop, and his vessels tell the story of the minotaur. Alongside, puppet-maker Sean Briffa plays both Minos and a large, woolly minotaur.

The star of the stage, however, is Anna Briffa-Francalanza who, at nine, is the age at which children were supposedly sacrificed to the monster. With a talent for improvisation, she’s perfect as Amphora – a feisty, stubborn and inquisitive girl who defies the gods and uncovers the truth. Agius then brings to life the science she unearths with a series of demonstrations and experiments.

Ancient vases often depict mythological stories.

“Although set in the Bronze age, you might think Amphora is a reflection of today’s youth,” Grech explains , “but if you look at folklore and other narratives passed down through the centuries, you’ll find that older men and women have always complained about the younger generation. That’s the beauty of children: they’re intelligent and open-minded, curious, courageous and creative. It’s important to empower them to ask questions and investigate the world around them.”

Grech says history repeats itself because we forget the past and make the same mistakes over again, saying that we can learn a surprising amount from legends and the salutary wisdom they contain, so we shouldn’t stop telling the old stories.

“While there’s a romance to the idea of Zeus’ anger causing thunder and lightning, we should nevertheless dig down into the real science too. It’s often no more complicated than those complex family feuds and relationships on Mount Olympus,” Grech says.

A detail from ancient pottery depicting the figure of a minotaur.

The show is also packed with hidden messages and provokes questions on beliefs, when knowledge is power and how withholding information can be a means of political control. It’s a tool that’s still used by the global political elite today: are modern-day monsters and new conspiracy theories created to persuade people to behave in certain ways?

The event is taking place in the Catholic Institute in Floriana, so the scientific truth will out whatever the weather.

The full programme for Science in the City Festival 2023, themed ‘Changemakers’, includes a street festival at Triton Square and in Biskuttin Gardens with experiments and hands-on activities, and at other nearby venues.

While the main festival is centred on the weekend of September 29-30, there are also dozens of pre- and post-festival events all of which look set to entertain, excite and enlighten people of all ages and walks of life, igniting curiosity and inspiring a new generation.

Learn about the horrors of fast fashion and the positive actions for the future; look out for street art created from space junk; create a comic inspired by local birdlife or enjoy a VR tour of Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum where it has been scientifically proven no hidden minotaur is lurking. There’s so much to do – will you go first?

