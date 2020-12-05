This is the second part of an article tracing the origins and history of Palazzo Carafa in Valletta. Read the first part here.

The first theatrical presentation at Palazzo Carafa was scheduled for Sunday, August 11, 1912, so the Central Committee left it to the Financial Commission of the club to regulate the entrance fees and keep in mind the proposal made at the general meeting that members would pay half-price.

Businessman John Apap photographed with the banner of the Unione Cattolica San Giuseppe (UCSG) in 1918. He was one of the very first members of the Unione and it was he who set up the Palazzo Carafa cinema in 1912.

Another theatrical representation was scheduled for September 29, 1912. However, the tariffs for the use of the hall by outsiders were not generally known and, when a certain John Mamo requested them, he was advised to refer to the treasurer of the casino.

Some stage companies seem to have tried to negotiate the tariff charged by the Unione Cattolica San Giuseppe (UCSG). The Società Filodrammatica La Concordia offered to continue with present arrangements or else transfer a percentage of its income to the Unione. It was subsequently informed that the tariff was 10s for each use of the theatre.

In January 1914, this company presented the UCSG with a photograph, probably of one of its shows at the Unione’s club itself. The company Les Amateurs, in a letter to Ġużè Muscat Azzopardi, said it was ready to give two different theatrical shows in Italian – between December 20 and 30, 1913, from 6.30pm till midnight – and pay 35 per cent of the income to the UCSG but President Antonio Lanzon preferred that they should pay their own expenses and, it is implied, pay the tariff.

The Filodrammatica Unione of Rabat was informed on November 19, 1913 that to use the UCSG teatrino they would have to fork out their expenses themselves and pay 10s for the use of the theatre, including the consumption of electricity. However, it was also decided that dramatic companies and the UCSG’s Mandolin group using the teatrino would have 16 seats at their disposal.

A ‘free’ use of the stage and hall, for one occasion only, was given to the Compagnia Filodrammatica La Concordia but all expenses involved had to be paid for by the company. The same facility was extended to the Istituto San Giacomo, based at the Valletta church of St James.

Theatrical presentations could also be used to raise funds for the UCSG itself: on January 15, 1913, it was reported in the Central Committee that the youths of the “Domus” (sic) were going to present a theatrical show in aid of the UCSG on January 30 and that Archbishop Mgr Pietro Pace and Auxiliary Bishop Mgr Angelo Portelli, OP, were invited to attend. Moreover, committee members were each allotted five tickets to invite friends. Shows in aid of the UCSG were to be held on Saturdays up till 11pm, leaving Sundays free for companies making use of the theatre against payment. Preference for timings of these shows was the afternoon, as opposed to late evening.

Palazzo Carafa in Old Bakery Street, Valletta. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Not all requests to present theatrical shows were accepted, mainly due to the great demand

Not all requests to present theatrical shows were accepted, mainly due to the great demand that testifies to this theatre’s popularity. In fact, the request by the Dramatic Company San Giorgio of Sliema to present a play about St Sebastian was turned down because of the demand. However, by July 1913, the pressure had somewhat eased because permission was given to Luigi Scicluna to use the hall for a “rapresentazione teatrale” and for the Society of St Vincent de Paule to also use it, though payment had to be made in advance.

Grand Master Gregorio Carafa, who ruled from 1680 till 1690 and after whom the palazzo is named.

The cinema

On March 5, 1912, negoziante (businessman) John Apap – a member of the Central Committee – offered the loan of a mac­china da cinematografo (cine­mato­graphy machine) to be used at the casino. It would certainly be a crowd-pleaser because cinemas, although present in Malta since 1897, were really still in their infancy. It could also be used judiciously through the projection of films that had a Christian message. Naturally, these were silent films since the so-called talkies came later, in the 1920s.

On May 14, 1912, the treasurer was authorised to order the necessary transformers from a certain Signor Harding, for the Cinematografo at a cost of £7.

It is certain that the cinema was quite popular with the members of the casino because iron restraints (riparo di ferro) had to be installed to control the entry of patrons to the hall. Moreover, the proprietors of Palazzo Carafa complained that the cinema was damaging the property. Most probably, the alleged damage came about due to the very great patronage the cinema enjoyed.

The stairway leading up to the projection room.

On August 1, a government commission was scheduled to inspect the cinematograph.

The Central Committee agreed with Prof. Lorenzo Manchè that cinema shows would be held every Thursday and that members of the club could not claim free entry but would only be admitted against payment.

Colonel Professor Dr Lorenzo Manchè, one of the very first members of the Unione who was the UCSG’s treasurer for a number of years until his death.

At a general meeting held on July 28, 1912, it was agreed that entry to the cinema would be against payment.

In late October 1913, it was affirmed in committee that cinema shows would continue to be held on Thursdays; it was also agreed that the entry payment would be 1d for outsiders but that members and boys would only pay ½d each. This implies that entry was restricted to males only.

In March 1914, the UCSG moved to new premises in St Paul Street, Valletta.

Joseph F. Grima is author of The Unione Cattolica San Giuseppe – Founder of APS Bank Ltd (Malta, 2013).

Joseph F. Grima, retired casual lecturer, Asst. Director of Education