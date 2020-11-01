As a player, Marcus Rashford is really starting to bloom.

The Manchester United forward still has some awkward moments on the pitch but those are slowly becoming the exception rather than the rule.

Over his first few seasons at the top level he blew hot and cold. His shooting could be brilliant or wayward, his tracking back hugely effective or utterly useless, and his crosses either inch perfect or more likely to trouble spectators in the opposite stand (currently not an issue, of course).

However, he is now starting to find levels of consistency in all areas of his game and he could well be on the road to fulfilling his promise of becoming one of Europe’s finest players.

But the focus of this piece isn’t Rashford’s performances on the pitch, but rather off it. Because that’s where, in my opinion, he has already reached legendary status. If not downright heroic.

His relentless campaigning for British children to be given free school lunches during school holidays is one of the most heart-warming, caring and effective ways I have ever seen a player use his fame.

Rashford started championing this cause during the first wave of the COVID pandemic and was rewarded with a government U-turn which saw lunches given to poor children back then, even though the schools were shut.

And he has stepped up his campaign again recently to ensure no children go hungry during the half-term break or again over Christmas.

Although the authorities have not yet relented this time round, the awareness and the pressure generated by his campaigning has seen restaurants and cafes across the country donate millions of meals to needy children. The government itself is now looking at introducing new schemes to ensure kids are fed while schools are closed.

All these positive moves are only happening because one footballer stood up for what he thought was right. Because one footballer decided to use his power and influence for something meaningful. Because one footballer decided his influence could make a difference.

Rashford is gradually developing into an excellent player on the pitch. But off it he has already achieved a level of greatness most of his colleagues will never attain

And that footballer is young Marcus Rashford, MBE.

Too many of his contemporaries are only interested in bling, cars and finding exciting and flamboyant ways of wasting both their money and their fame.

Rashford, in stark contrast, is using his position as a Manchester United and England player to exert pressure in a life-changing, possibly even life-saving, area of society.

As I said before, Rashford is gradually developing into an excellent player on the pitch. But off it he has already achieved a level of greatness that most of his colleagues will never attain.

Hamilton become the GOAT

For a while now it has been very obvious that Lewis Hamilton was going to break Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 Formula 1 victories. And last Sunday he finally did so, storming to victory in the Portuguese Grand Prix for win number 92.

Given there are only five races left in this season, and he has a whopping 77-point lead over second-placed Valtteri Bottas in the championship, it is only a matter of weeks now before Hamilton equals Schumacher’s seven world titles.

And, at 35, you would say Hamilton has more than enough time left in the sport to go on to an eighth title win and possibly a lot more considering his and his team’s current dominance.

That, at least statistically, will unquestionably cement his place as the greatest driver of all time (GOAT).

As you guys know, I don’t necessarily agree with that title. In my mind, Schumacher and maybe even Ayrton Senna were better raw, natural, instinctive drivers.

But the statistics don’t lie, and Hamilton, if he wasn’t already, will now be considered by the history books as the GOAT.

Not bad for a middle-class kid from Stevenage.

So strangling opponents is not VARable?

Just checking: have we not yet reached a point where the people who run football are going to admit that the video assistant referee (VAR) system is an unmitigated disaster and it should be banished to the scrapheap of failed ideas?

I mean, can we really go on like we are with match after match riddled with errors, controversy, anger and ridicule?

This year’s Premier League is shaping up to be one of the most entertaining ever – possibly as a result of the weird COVID world we are living in – with no team looking like it is capable of running away with the title.

But instead of talking about the fact that we could well have an entirely unique and thoroughly entertaining top four on our hands come next May, we are still grumbling about the technological disasters that unfold week after week.

There were, of course, plenty of farcical (maybe we should start calling them ‘varcical’) decisions last weekend, but the two best (worst?) ones surrounded penalty calls.

My own team got a penalty for a non-existent foul when VAR intervened in the game against Liverpool. It transpires that VAR were only checking to see if the incident occurred in the penalty box but failed to check if it was actually a foul.

The mind boggles.

But the incident that really blew the brain cells was the one involving Harry Maguire and Cesar Azpilicueta earlier that same day. The Manchester United defender didn’t just obstruct the Chelsea player, he put his arm around him, choked him then threw him out of the way.

It would only have been a clearer penalty if Maguire picked up Azpilicueta, threw him over his shoulder and judo slammed him to the floor. To say it was blatant would be like saying David Luiz can’t defend – an understatement of epic proportions.

Yet VAR didn’t intervene. How is that even possible? How could the fifth official sit there in front of his TV screen and not hit the panic button when he sees Maguire strangling an opponent in the penalty box? Was he even watching the right channel? Or had he maybe snuck in a box set of The West Wing and lost track of time?

The whole sorry mess is staggering beyond belief.

Yet the powers-that-be insist on sticking with a system that isn’t working and, because it is still based on human error, will never work the way its supporters claim it will.

Let’s wind the clocks back to the good old days when goals could be celebrated the moment the ref pointed to the middle, when penalty decisions were missed but balanced out over a season, and when players didn’t end up offside because cold weather meant their nipples ended up in front of the last defender…

