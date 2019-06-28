A way appears to have been found to solve the problem of lack of enforcement when it comes to the invasion of sunbeds on the coast: issue a licence.

For years, members of the public have accused the operators of Surfside, a popular lido in Sliema, of placing unlicensed sunbeds on the equally popular rocky beach.

Complaints were also directed at the authorities for looking the other way.

The issue now seems to have been resolved: the Malta Tourism Authority has issued a licence to Surfside allowing it to carry on with its commercial activity on the public beach.

Families have a right to enjoy the beach without encountering more expenses

Times of Malta is informed that the MTA, which falls under the political remit of Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi, was last February directed to issue a licence to the operators of Surfside enabling them to place 100 sunbeds on the rocks.

The licence includes parameters on where the sunbeds can be placed, within an area close to the premises of the lido.

Evidently unaware of the MTA’s decision, readers have this summer again sent pictures to Times of Malta complaining about the Surfside operators occupying a public beach “illegally”.

They no longer have a case. A spokesman for Surfside said: “We have a licence to put those sunbeds on the public beach and we are sticking to all conditions given to us by the MTA.”

Asked when they were given the licence, the spokesman said it was issued in February.

Last month, Times of Malta sent questions to the MTA about the issue but, despite several reminders, received no reply. Questions sent last week were again ignored.

An MTA official speaking on condition of anonymity said that the MTA had "changed the rules so that the operator’s activity can be termed legal".

A few days ago, Mr Mizzi issued a statement condemning concessions for sunbeds granted by former Lands Minister Jason Azzopardi before the 2013 election.

He said this was “shameful” as “the public and Maltese families have a right to enjoy the beach without encountering more expenses”.