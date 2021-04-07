When you think of Suzuki, what comes to mind? It’s likely a small and inexpensive car, whether that be the Swift supermini or cool Jimny 4×4 – the latter working wonders to broaden this brand’s recognition in recent years. And it’s true that this fun Japanese firm has always majored on things at the cheaper end of the spectrum.

Until now, that is. Suzuki has launched the new Across – a big, well-equipped and powerful plug-in hybrid SUV, which is rather different to the rest of its line-up.

First things first, this might be a new model for Suzuki, but it’s part of a ‘collaborative agreement’ with Toyota – meaning it’s essentially a Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, if you were thinking it looked familiar.

Want to read the full article? Visit timesmotors.com