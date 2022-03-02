Standing out in the crossover segment is no easy task. For starters, there are best-selling models like the Nissan Qashqai and Ford Puma that snap up a huge chunk of sales, while virtually every manufacturer competes in this market.

It can make things quite tricky for less well-known brands such as Suzuki. It’s a firm known for its affordable and compact cars, but these days it’s better regarded for its crossovers and 4x4s. The best-known of them all is the Jimny, which suffers massively from demand outstripping supply, along with the similarly sized Vitara and S-Cross models. It’s the latter we’re focusing on here, but is it good enough to sway people out of their Qashqais?

Described by Suzuki as ‘all-new’, what we’re looking at here is a sizable update to this often-glossed-over model. Though the mild-hybrid powertrain remains the same as before, the S-Cross now boasts a far bolder design, with details of note including a brasher-looking front end, along with a black design piece running across the full width of the rear of the car.

There’s also a new nine-inch touchscreen sitting proud and central in the dash, while Suzuki has revised the trim levels, and included more standard equipment for customers in the process.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com