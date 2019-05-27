We invest creativity, innovative thinking and on-trend approach to every event, Synergix Group owner and managing director Mark Vella tells Kristina Cassar Dowling.

Working with people is probably one of the most difficult tasks in society but when this effort is inspired by passion, an eye for the future and creativity, then a magical spark sets off. And this magic sometimes results in 25 years of success.

Synergix Group, Malta’s leading entertainment and events provider has done just that. And what a journey it has been.

Synergix Group has had a long stretch of success so far, with pivotal events that brought creativity, innovation and a new dimension of entertainment to Malta. This dynamic group was founded in 1994 and since then has been shaking things up in the organisation of corporate, private and social events locally and beyond.

Mark Vella, owner and managing director of the group believes Synergix is a company focused on creativity, innovation and pure passion. “When we manage events, we look at the challenge from all angles and don’t leave any stone unturned. Our exceptional events are successful because of our people, who pour their creativity, innovative thinking and on-trend approach to every event – this is why we succeed.”

Being one of Malta’s pioneers in the events and entertainment industry is quite an unguided adventure. It’s not about bettering a path that someone has already created – rather, it’s about discovering the route, clearing the way and laying every stone before any action can take place.

Staying true to its roots with quality and innovation at the forefront, Synergix developed into a three-company group focused on offering a professional yet relatable event organisation platform. Some of the company’s most successful activities are themed events with full-blown scenes depicting underwater themes, full Knights Templar re-enactments and casino night themes with a wow factor.

This year does not only mark success for Synergix Events but also celebrates that of Outdoor Living, a team-building company that acts as a one-stop-shop for entertainment needs for corporate events. With 15 years of experience in giving business events a feel-good factor, Outdoor Living has been recognised by Catalyst Global as an official licensee with two prestigious awards to their name. This global network empowers colleagues with their unmatched events, challenging and inspiring them to work as a team – promoting a healthy working environment where expression is encouraged.

Outdoor Living takes on big functions such as the 2008 Bosch Power Tool event, the biggest team-building experience on the island, gathering 1,200 individuals for a bespoke event that required 175 hands on deck.

Danica Fava, Outdoor Living director believes this full throttle job can only be achieved with passion.

“Whenever we plan an event, we do so with love. Our staff is passionate about bringing teams together for spectacular events focused on entertaining guests and showing them a good time,” she said.

Keeping on the ball when it comes to trends and technological advances is what keeps Outdoor Living competitive. It’s the only local company that offers a full virtual reality experience that can be used during events organised for their clients. Outdoor Living is also launching Harmonica Harmony – a team-building activity led by Eddie Martin, an award-winning international blues artist.

The third and youngest company is Powerhouse, a sister company to Synergix, devoted to all audiovisual needs. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Powerhouse is nourished with bold and exciting events. With massive events organised for the likes of American talk show host Oprah Winfrey and Italian recording artist Albano, Powerhouse takes its expertise to an international market of celebrities – this is definitely an excellent measure of the quality expected from the pioneers. Powerhouse is a proud member of AV Alliance, a premium network of technology experts using their skills to supplement event management services. This dynamic local company is the only member in Malta. Investing in the highest quality technology is also a great approach Synergix Group adopts. Powerhouse has recently invested in various digital signage tools that are customisable and can be used in a variety of events.

Investing in goods, be they the latest technological equipment, stunning scenery, authentic look-and-feel or high quality management, is synonymous with the brand, but what Synergix Group ultimately strives for is investment in people – promoting relationships with well-organised events catered to team building through their creativity, innovation and passion.