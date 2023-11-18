The recently concluded Synod of Synodality in the Vatican, with Cardinal Mario Grech serving as its secretary general, was a significant event within the Church.

Though it did not receive widespread attention, also because in its course the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas broke out, the Church’s elan vital propelled the synod to continue fulfilling its mission within the context of war, conflict and fragility.

Pope Francis envisioned a Church that serves all, especially the most vulnerable, a Church that welcomes, serves, loves and forgives without demanding proof of “good behaviour”. He described a Church with open doors, serving as a sanctuary of mercy.

The true breakthrough achieved by the synod extended beyond the specific issues discussed.

It was characterised by the widespread acceptance of new approaches to discussion and discernment, which were adopted for the first time.

This innovative approach fostered attentive and prayerful listening among small groups comprised of cardinals, bishops, priests and laypeople who gathered around tables.

All 350 synod members were given an equal opportunity to speak, levelling the playing field for everyone involved. This inclusive process even brought cardinals from the Roman Curia together with women from Asia and Latin America.

The inclusion of women in the synod was a groundbreaking development, with their numbers nearly equalling the voting delegates and cardinals present.

However, the presence of lay people prompted ongoing questioning from synod critics regarding whether it could still be considered a “Synod of Bishops”.

Surely, the structure of the synod has evolved since its establishment by St Paul VI because tradition is dynamic and not static. Nevertheless, the synod remains a consultative body, with the Holy Father having the final authority in making decisions.

It is with due satisfaction that we recall the prominent role of our fellow national Cardinal Grech in this event, both in its organisation and in terms of its theological and spiritual aspects. He is clearly a central figure in Pope Francis’s vision for change within the Church.

As secretary general, Cardinal Grech has emphasised the importance of synodality as the backbone of the Church’s structure and has called for the involvement of canonists and theologians to reflect on how synodality can be integrated into the entire Church.

Cardinal Grech has highlighted the significance of prayerful synodality and the role of the Holy Spirit in the synodal process.

While emphasising the spiritual nature of the synodal assembly, he has also made it clear that the Church is not a democracy. He has expressed satisfaction with the synodal process and its outcomes.

It does not take much to realise how beneficial it would be if this spirit of collaboration and inclusion was applied in democratic decision-making - Mgr Edward Xuereb

In terms of the synodal topics, Cardinal Grech has acknowledged the need for time and discernment, particularly regarding the question of married priests. He was involved in shaping the synodal process and expressed his belief in a different Church emerging from the worldwide synodal process.

Indeed, the recently published document that follows the first part of the synod process marks a significant transformation within the Church. It outlines proposals that include expanding the role of women in ministry, making lay participation in decision-making mandatory, reforming the seminary system and revising the Church’s Code of Canon Law.

The synod also recognised the need for further discernment on the issue of women deacons and requested the presentation of previous papal commission findings during the concluding assembly in October 2024.

Each paragraph of the final synthesis document underwent a voting process and all paragraphs received the approval of at least a two-thirds majority. This consensus disproved the predictions of those who anticipated a conspiracy to overturn Church doctrine and feared division or irreconcilable polarisation.

The overwhelming agreement reached during the synod affirmed the belief that synodality is the way forward for the Church. Synodality, understood as a way and style of walking together, aligns with the Church’s expectations for the third millennium.

The synod was truly a great grace and its impact continues to unfold.

The final document called for the mandatory establishment of pastoral councils at the parish and diocesan levels, involving both ordained and non-ordained individuals.

Ultimately, the true success of this event, which depends on how much synodality is embraced at the grassroots levels within parishes, dioceses and so on, will send a powerful message to the rest of the planet.

Synodality is a process of participatory decision-making and action that embraces all the members of the Church in a spirit of listening and discernment. It does not take much to realise how beneficial it would be if this spirit of collaboration and inclusion was applied in democratic decision-making wherever there is an association of people, from the largest states to the smallest families as well as in the fields of interfaith dialogue and social justice.

The second and final session of the Synod on Synodality is scheduled to occur in the Vatican in 11 months’ time.

Mgr Edward Xuereb holds a doctorate in Canon and Civil Law and another in Sacred Theology and serves as Archpriest of the Qala parish and as Judge at the Ecclesiastical Tribunal of Gozo.