The new Taigo is raring to go! Ahead of the model’s official European première, Volkswagen has revealed the name of its upcoming crossover model.

The Taigo is a new addition to Volkswagen’s range of SUVs in the small vehicle segment. It impresses with a dynamic and emotional design. The new model also comes with a multitude of assistance systems and state-of-the-art connectivity.

