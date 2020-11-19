The opinion bearing the signature of Mark Portelli, CEO of MIDI, titled ‘Balance at Manoel Island’ (November 3), confirms what a Gżira Facebook page said: You cannot trust MIDI. The half-truths and selective quotes come straight out of a spin doctor’s instruction manual.

Portelli hides behind the Manoel Island Foundation. I am sure the members on the foundation entered into the foundation with good intentions but this article shows that, far from noble intentions, MIDI intended to use the foundation as a smokescreen for their activities.

When MIDI reduced the size of certain blocks facing the industrial area of the yacht yard, they simply increased the heights of the other blocks. The other foundation members knew nothing of the application even though the issue of heights was one of the pillars of the so-called guardianship agreement.

It should be noted that the foundation does not have any way to enforce decisions or resolve disputes. If MIDI does something wrong – as it has done – what can the foundation do? The only recourse is for members to sue MIDI through the courts. Are the members going to fund the court case out of their own pockets?

It was the local council and other members of the foundation, as part of Kamp Emerġenza Ambjent, which forced MIDI to open Manoel Island as part of a campaign to turn the island into a park. Kamp Emerġenza Ambjent included FAA and others such as Graffitti. Have they all renounced their idea for a national park in favour of 650 apartments for Manoel Island? Is it that what these bodies really want?

Portelli mentions the local community objectives. Is the loss of the Gżira waterfront for MIDI’s huge roundabout and bridge part of these objectives?

Is the loss of views across the harbour to the bastions of Valletta and Floriana part of those objectives?

Does the planned huge increase in traffic being generated by the project show sensitivity towards Gżira residents?

How patronising of MIDI. Gżira residents have been enjoying Manoel Island for decades since the British vacated the island, except for the period when MIDI closed off all access. Portelli makes out that MIDI is providing a boċċi pitch and football ground when these were always available, indeed, the pitch was used by the MFA.

There is no balance in what MIDI proposes just as there is no balance in what MIDI has done to Tigné.

When ex-PN ministers talk about Tigné, they apologise that they did not know what MIDI was going to do at Tigné. The writing is now on the wall, there is no excuse for Manoel Island.

The former administration did untold damage to the area with this concession to MIDI and those involved should be ashamed of what they did.

Portelli says that although the coast was never part of the concession, the land leading to the coast is their private property; therefore, this could prevent anyone reaching the shoreline and their claim “the entire length of the foreshore will remain accessible to bathers” is in question.

This alone renders the emphyteutic grant as preposterous and justifies its annulment.

Portelli does not like FAA’s exposure of MIDI’s murky dealings, attacking FAA with half-truths and falsities.

The late 19th century cattle shed formed part of the heritage of Manoel Island. The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) expressed reservations against its demolition.

These reservations were dropped after MIDI sent the SCH a copy of a report that MIDI knew could not be considered independent. We reiterate that permit PA7781/18 was obtained by this ploy committed in the EIA.

MIDI fought the FAA tooth and nail to prevent this issue being brought before the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal (EPRT).

In their decision, the EPRT recognised the problem with the declaration.

FAA is doing its utmost to make sure that the institutions function properly but, as always, these institutions are strong with the weak and weak with the strong.

The Planning Authority seems catatonic to our requests for revocation of the permit quoted above and others issued on the basis of the outline development permit, which has been annulled.

What happened to Tigné should on no account be allowed to happen to Manoel Island.

Manoel Island and its precious heritage assets should be the patrimony of the nation and not in private hands.

They should be enjoyed inside a heritage park and not in a housing and commercial development.

It is for these reasons that we say that you cannot trust MIDI.

Jorg Sicot, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar