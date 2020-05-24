Napoleon’s infamous attempt at social engineering Frenchified Jews back in 1808 was coined by some as ‘The Third Decree’.

This is not what this is about.

What this is about is that decree in our law which is neither definitive nor interlocutory, that decision by a court of law which is neither considered to close a matter once and for all, nor that which is considered to regulate the procedural affairs of an ongoing case. It is that which our courts describe as being the ‘third type of decree’, one which holds a special standing in our law for the unique way it can be contested.

This type of decree was the matter decided upon by the Court of Appeal in two separate cases both delivered on March 27, that of ‘Josephine Azzopardi v Angelo Farrugia et (1203/18/ 1)’ and that of Carmel Grima v Carmelo Gauci et (369/19)’. The facts were different but the legal argument in both was similar, and so, it would do the Court of Appeal a great injustice to quote one and not the other.

In both cases, the applicants had requested the first court to revoke a garnishee order (mandat ta’ sekwestru) which the other party had served against them. The law allows for this possibility via article 836 (1) of the Code of Organisation and Civil Procedure, chapter 12 of the Laws of Malta, a procedure known as the ‘counter-warrant’.

In both cases, the first court rejected the request and, in both cases, the applicants filed an appeal from the decision. Both asked the Court of Appeal to overturn the decision of the first court and to order the removal of the garnishee order filed against them.

The respondents in each case pleaded to the nullity of the appeal, stating that applicants had no right to file an appeal against the first court’s decision.

In its decisions, the Court of Appeal quoted past judgments, which state there are three types of decrees recognised by our laws: definitive decrees, interlocutory decrees and the third kind of decree. Only the first two may be appealed.

Anyone who feels aggrieved by a decree which is of the third kind can only hope to overturn it by filing a separate lawsuit, and not by filing a mere appeal.

The logic of the court was incontrovertible and supported by years of jurisprudential teachings

The difference is sizeable. An appeal is a continuation of the case decided, while a new lawsuit is what it says it is – a new proper lawsuit, which at the end would be subject to an appeal itself. Typically, procedural decisions are fast-tracked into the Court of Appeal’s busy agenda and thus, inevitably, a new lawsuit takes longer to be decided and is generally more costly.

The Court of Appeal stated that there is no doubt that the decree in question was neither definitive (one that closes the controversy between the parties and binds the judge) nor interlocutory (one that regulates a point of procedure during a case).

Indeed, when one sets to analyse article 223 of chapter 12 of the Laws of Malta (which lists how and when certain types of decrees are to be appealed from), one does not find anything in respect of decrees rejecting an application for the removal of precautionary warrant.

Article 836 (5) states specifically that no appeal or challenge shall lie from a decree acceding to the removal of a precautionary warrant. In ‘Josephine Azzopardi v Angelo Farrugia et’, the Court of Appeal argued that this could suggest that a contrariu sensu, a decree rejecting such an application can somehow be challenged. The legislator decided not to state how such a contest is to be made, and therefore, there was no reason to depart from the long-held principle that a decree rejecting an application for the removal of a precautionary warrant is to be kept in the same category as an original decree for the issuance of a precautionary warrant, that is a third kind of decree which cannot be appealed from, and which can only be challenged through a completely separate lawsuit.

In the case of ‘Carmel Grima et v Carmelo Gauci’, the Court of Appeal added that rather than a question of contrary logic (a contrariu sensu), the correct conclusion is that the general rule is that there is no appeal from a decree unless that right is expressly granted by article 229 of chapter 12 of the Laws of Malta. The decree in question is not mentioned by this article at law.

In both cases, the Court of Appeal concluded that the appellants were not allowed to file a direct appeal from the first court’s decision to dismiss their application for the removal of the garnishee order. They had to file a separate lawsuit by means of a sworn application and, if necessary, then appeal the judgment of that court.

In both cases, the logic of the court was incontrovertible and supported by years of jurisprudential teachings. It is the law as written that perhaps places an unnecessary burden on that party that desires to contest the decision dismissing his or her request. Inevitably, a proper lawsuit will probably take longer than an appeal (and certainly longer than a request for reconsideration) to be decided and, in the meantime, that person hit by the precautionary warrant may suffer harm through a warrant, which later, a court could ultimately consider to be unfair or illegal.

Certainly, the law does provide for relief; one can request the court to order the party requesting the issuance of a warrant to pay a hefty penalty and/or damages, particularly where the request is found to have been made maliciously and/or vexatiously. But many a time, the harm created by an improper warrant cannot be easily vindicated through actual damages.

Thus perhaps, it is high time for one to ease this burden and provide effective and efficient access to justice to those unfairly burdened.

Carlos Bugeja is a partner at Azzopardi, Borg & Abela Advocates.