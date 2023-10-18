Organised by Festivals Malta - The Three Palaces festival is renowned for its commitment to showcasing that our ordinary is indeed extraordinary - taking place in Malta’s most beautiful architecture.

Thus, this year’s programme features magnificent palaces such as the Gran Salon in the Archaeology Museum, St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta, St Anton Palace in Attard and Palazzo Verdala in Siġġiewi – all of which are iconic backdrops ready to captivate the audience for a truly heightened experience.

The Three Palaces is carefully curated by Dr Michelle Castelletti and this time, it celebrates the versatile use and guises of the piano. From the playful and glistening sound of a toy piano to the glorious grandeur of the pipe organ, the poise and sparkle conjured up by the harpsichord to the nobility and majesty of the grand piano. At this year’s Three Palaces, the piano will both accompany and take centre stage.

The shows will explore different ways in which a ‘keyboard’ is manifested through multiple musical genres of classical music, jazz, and even pop. Piano aficionados are indeed lucky, as the 32 Beethoven complete piano sonata cycle will be split into six concerts and running through the duration of the festival - from beginning to end, performed by Maltese pianists Caroline Calleja, Maria Elena Farrugia, Marco Rivoltini, Francis Camilleri, headed by Michael Laus, and festival international guest pianist, Alexander Panfilov.

Pianist Tricia Dawn Williams. Photo: Lindsey Bahia

The festival includes impeccable pianist Tricia Dawn Williams for a sumptuous evening on Halloween night with toy pianos. Bass-baritone Timothy Edlin will be delivering solo recitals with pianist Hamish Brown exploring the depths of emotion through time and sound with pieces from George Frideric Händel and Franz Schubert.

Julian Joseph

And not just, a larger-than-life piano will make an appearance at St. George’s Square, giving a chance to the public to play the piano with your feet in the streets for free. Jazz is also not excluded, with the iconic Julian Joseph Trio giving us a flavour of real and electrifying British musical excellence. A choir and organ concert at St John’s Co-Cathedral led by Chris Muscat and organist Ronald Camilleri with Jubilate Deo Choir will also offer a unique afternoon.

A fusion of Argentine tango with Lithuanian accordion soloist Martynas Levickis, one of the most sought-after in the world will bring a touch of renewed sensuality.

The Three Palaces

Closing off the programme is a morning show by harpsichord professional Carole Cerasi delivering Bach’s famous Goldberg Variations.

Do not miss this piano fever and buy your tickets from www.festivals.mt/ttp.