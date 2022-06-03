Opera in the City – The Three Tenors, with the participation of three Maltese tenors of international fame, Nico Darmanin, Cliff Zammit Stevens and Alan Sciberras, and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, is on tomorrow Saturday, June 4, at Pjazza San Ġorġ, Valletta, at 8.30pm.

This sold-out concert of world-famous operatic tunes will have a standing area that is free of charge and open to all.

This is the third concert in the series, following the great success of the first and second editions. The repertoire for tenor voices is one of the most melodic and includes many well-known tunes.