The ninth edition of The Hunt attracted over 100 participants who, on Saturday afternoon, drove around Malta collecting clues and treasures.

The treasure hunt, organised by TimesEvents, started on Friday night, when the participants were sent a list of clues. Then on Saturday morning, participants got in their cars to hunt down the clues.

The fun-filled event ended at Intercontinental Malta, St Julian’s, where participants were treated to a scrumptious brunch, while the judges went through the answer sheets and declared the winners.

All participants were given a goody bag and the top teams received prizes, including a weekend in Gozo, group dinners, afternoon teas, travel vouchers and more.

The main sponsors of The Hunt were Intercontinental, Sonax by Chemimart and Cisk Pilsner. Other sponsors included Virtu Ferries, Paco Rabanne Perfumes, Radisson, Delicata Wines, Pasta Molisana, Gozo Farmhouses, Branded Malta, Essence, Corinthia, Catrice, Tex Mex and Oral-B.