With the first six articles in this series focusing on sport development in Malta and the last two on the sporting trends in Gozo, today’s last article will feature on the remaining inhabited island within the Maltese archipelago, Comino.

The miniscule island of Comino, situated between Malta and Gozo, with a mere permanent population of just two residents, has also had its own limited impact on the development of sport in the Maltese Islands.

In 1959 the island was aptly selected as one of the venues for the World Underwater Spearfishing Championships, an event that continued to feature regularly in the local association’s annual calendar.

The construction of the sole hotel on the island in the 1960s also included a restricted number of sport facilities.

