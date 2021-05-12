The new Toyota GR Super Sport hypercar could make up to 1,000bhp when it goes on sale next year, according to reports.

It was originally slated to be the production version of the firm’s Le Mans Hypercar racer, with regulations requiring competitors to base their race cars on production models.

However, despite the rules being relaxed to allow bespoke racers, Toyota is still planning to build a road-going version.

Car magazine Autocar says that although it will be based on the Hypercar racer, it will use the powertrains and mechanicals from the previous LMP1 competition car, called TS050 Hybrid.

Want to read the full article? Visit timesmotors.com