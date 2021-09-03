Toyota is planning to further capitalise on its success with a new Yaris-based crossover, called Yaris Cross.

It’s a recipe that has found Ford huge success – it released the Puma, a crossover based on the best-selling Fiesta, with the pair taking up two of the five best-sellers so far this year. Toyota is hoping for similar success from its effort, which brings smart styling and a hybrid powertrain to the mix.

This is an all-new model that has been built with European customers in mind. It’s built on the firm’s latest vehicle platform called TNGA, which gives it access to its hybrid engine, practical cabin options, safety equipment and fun to drive characteristics.

The powertrain has been updated to be more efficient, it has an impressive equipment specification, excellent connectivity, a new look and the firm’s latest all-wheel-drive technology.

