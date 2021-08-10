The Travellers have released their new single: Il-Biża’, the first from their upcoming album. They have also launched a music video.

The band hinted at their return to the music scene on July 25, by going black on all their socials as well as releasing a sneak peek of their upcoming neon-inspired image.

Their latest single Il-Biża is about the internal struggle one has to deal with when faced with mental health issues.

The single personifies this fear and expresses it in a unique and daring way with an interesting message.

The music itself invokes a sense of awe and is a totally new direction from their previous releases.

The Travellers have also teamed up with Richmond Foundation, in delivering a message of hope to everyone dealing with such mental health issues.

People need to speak up and talk to a professional if they feel that their mental health is at stake. A 24hr service is available by calling 1770 or via online chat at OLLI Chat and Kellimni.com.

Il-Biża’ will mark The Travellers first release from their upcoming album, since their 2018 Iljuni fis-Silġ, which includes award-winning and chart-topping hits such as Ħafi Paċi Kuluri and Ersaq fil-Qrib.