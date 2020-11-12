The Travellers have released their first Christmas single titled X’Inhu l-Milied Għalik? (What does Christmas mean to you?).

The local band wants to spread a message of hope and enthusiasm for the future, especially since 2020 has been a tough year for everyone due to the pandemic.

They also want to encourage listeners to reach out to those in need and invite them to do some self-reflections.

The Travellers have earned many number-one spots on both radio charts and PRS over the years, as well as a progressively growing fan base: they can boast of three million views on their YouTube channel and over 500,000 streams on Spotify.

One can watch the music video, which was released on Monday, on https://youtu.be/ j6c7PDrFHUQ.