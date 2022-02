The Travellers will be releasing their latest single on February 28

With the band’s signature brass sound and catchy lyrics, Ħobbni Kemm Trid is a light-hearted conversation of a person who is falling in love, featuring the thoughts, hope and euphoria one experiences while being with someone new.

The single will be accompanied by a music video directed by Steven Levi Vella, which has a retro-pop feel.