Arising from the Brexit referendum in the UK, there is one quote which continues to live in infamy for the way it perfectly encapsulates many breeds of modern populism.

Michael Gove, who would go on to be one of the leading faces of the Brexit campaign, said: “I think the people in this country have had enough of experts...”

It is a quote which summarises the movement denying that climate change exists, and it is surely a phrase which would suit the sort of people who distrust vaccinations because they read some rubbish on the internet.

Most people nowadays seem happy trusting their own five minutes of research on Google rather than giving the benefit of the doubt to those who havededicated their lives to one field of research or another.

Of course, the Maltese experience is much the same. Perhaps you would be surprised to find out exactly how, though.

On the obvious side, we have policies which are designed by political convenience rather than through expert knowledge. Just recently, a British arborist, Ian Lansley, said he would no longer act as a consultant for the Maltese government after growing tired of the way his advice on trees has always been ignored, especially with implied reference to recent projects.

On the less obvious side of things, our two-party system, which the population clings to like a crippling drug addiction, is widely considered by Maltese academics to be toxic.

Of course, their advice is also largely ignored and brushed over, especially by policymakers who benefit from the crooked system.

I must distinguish between policy makers and experts, as they are not one and the same.

In his book The Rule of Law À La Maltaise, Kevin Aquilina, former dean of the Faculty of Law, bashes both the Nationalist and Labour parties for failing to respect and uphold the rule of law.

Both pay lip service to it from Opposition, but as soon as one gains power over the other, it abuses the same loopholes which exist for the convenience of the political class. As a result, we suffer a legislative system which often produces weak and incomplete laws, designed for abuse. Sometimes we take steps back instead of forwards.

I now suspect that the final outcome will be driven by what is convenient for the two-party system, rather than by expertise for a healthy democracy

I have been told by those with more political experience than me from all sorts of positions of influence and power that I am idealistic and naive to fight to change such a deeply entrenched system of clientelism and patronage.

Nobody pays much heed to academics and proponents of good governance unless it is convenient.

Edward Warrington diagnoses this apathy for good governance in Malta as arising from tribalism. Essentially, the tug of war for power between the two major parties means they abuse of our institutions to hold on to power at any cost.

Politics is not fluid and is not about service. It is about self-service. Any voter who cares about such principles should therefore walk away from the rotten two-party system.

Currently, there is a public consultation process, initiated by the President, for constitutional reform. I led a Partit Demokratiku delegation to San Anton to discuss the matter with the powers that be, and while cautiously optimistic for the process at the beginning, I now suspect that the final outcome will be driven by what is convenient for the two-party system, rather than by expertise for a healthy democracy.

For a positive outcome, there needs to be more public pressure and interest, and a debate on the topics at hand. I see no such engagement.

I would ask if Malta is tired of experts, but I think that as a young democracy, it is more so that we are still developing our appetite for a higher standard of politics. The State must regulate political parties and not be dominated by them once in power.

At least, that is what the doctor ordered; our experts prescribe a healthy dose of political pluralism and open-mindedness. Is it time to take a step back from partisanship and tribalism?

I intend to follow that advice. What about you?

Timothy Alden is the deputy leader of Partit Demokratiku.