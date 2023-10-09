Triumph has now become one of the go-to names in the motorcycle business for bikes that combine the looks of yesteryear with modern-day engines and technology. The Speed Twin, which we’re looking at today, is one of the cheapest ways into this family of classic-inspired motorcycles, but does that mean it’s got a cut-price feel, too?

Well, we’ve been atop this smart-looking 900 to see whether or not it lives up to the hype currently surrounding Triumph’s motorcycle range.

The Speed Twin is available in both 900 and 1200cc guises and it’s the smaller of the two capacities that we’re trying out today. It’s arguably the easiest to live with and it’ll cost less in terms of running costs and insurance, too. As a ‘gateway’ motorcycle – or a rider’s first ‘big bike’ – it makes a great deal of sense but has also been designed to offer enough performance to keep more seasoned riders happy.

