The Manoel Theatre in Valletta has been the home of the panto for over a century, adding that little extra bit of magic to an already enchanting and entertaining tradition

Valletta has no shortage of historical buildings, and one of the most loved is the Manoel Theatre, which is 300 years young and still drawing crowds to it, just as the Knights of St John had intended it to when they built it.

The Manoel, as it is affectionately called, has never closed its doors.

There was a short time in the 19th century when it lost favour with the theatre-goers who preferred the larger and newly-built Royal Opera House, but the Manoel promptly took up its function as a theatre again when the Royal Opera House was bombed during World War II.

To this day, as all theatre lovers will know, Manoel Theatre offers a wide variety of entertainment, including concerts of classical and contemporary music, plays, music workshops for children, opera and, perhaps, the most popular of all, the pantomime.

The Manoel is, in fact, the birthplace of the Maltese panto, a yearly tradition which keeps growing in popularity.

This particular type of theatrical production was introduced to the islands by the British who lived here during colonial times and was initially performed by the expats themselves. Then, in 1910, Malta Amateur Dramatic Club (MADC) produced the first panto which made reference to Maltese society and culture, and the yearly tradition of the Christmas panto at the Manoel was born.

That tradition is still alive and well, as is evident from FM Theatre’s panto there this year, The Little Mermaid.

Aside from the Manoel’s history, there are other reasons why the panto-mime at this theatre has become such an unmissable yearly tradition for many families.

To start with, the elegant and richly-decorated auditorium adds a touch of magic to an already enchanting time of the year.

In fact, although the theatre’s exterior is unassuming, its interior is often likened to a jewellery box, decorated in a lavish late-Baroque style. Then, there is the size of the theatre, which only seats 550 spectators. This makes it the ideal setting for more intimate performances where the actors and their audience can interact, as is the case with pantomimes.

Finally, the panto is the only theatrical performance many people go to, where they share a few hours of laughter and entertainment with their friends and family, and to have the splendour of the Manoel as the backdrop of such a special occasion is an added bonus.

FM Theatre’s The Little Mermaid – A Panto Under The Sea is being staged at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, today, Thursday to December 30 and from January 2 to 4 at 8pm. There will also be matinée performances at 3pm from Thursday to December 30 and from January 2 to 5. Tickets and more information are available at www.teatrumanoel.com.mt, by e-mail on bookings@teatrumanoel.com.mt, or by calling 2124 6389.