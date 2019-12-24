Christmas magic recently took over the school hall of St Monica School in Mosta.

Young schoolchildren, aged between three and six, dressed up in colourful elf costumes to take part in a play about the real meaning of Christmas.

Their message was that the best gifts one can wish one for are not those found in shopping lists and presents piled under the Christmas tree but that Christmas is more about spending quality time with loved ones and reaching out to all those in need.

The event included a procession with the statue of Baby Jesus.

Ozzy Lino was a special guest singer.