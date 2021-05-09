The Economist modestly estimates the global loss of GDP through COVID-19 in the year 2020/21 at $10 trillion. It would be safe to assume that if one factors in the usual economic growth the losses in the year ahead would decimate most countries, were it not for the arrival of vaccinations to stem the spread.

It has been an unparalleled work of research to be able to design and deliver a vaccine within 12 months. To me, the response to the virus was a clear statement as to how science can bring the world together and how rapid progress can be achieved when a common goal is found.

Scientists from all over the world set aside their politics and professional egos to come together to share their expertise, understand the dynamics of virus transmission, and find new vaccination methods to protect the world against the virus.

New methods of vaccination were pioneered with the introduction of mRNA vaccines, which do not actually involve the virus but are a mock-up of the protein on the surface that surrounds the virus.

Large pharmaceutical companies worked hand-in-hand with universities and health services to ensure the vaccine became readily available. Of course, and rightly so, people were wary of the potential side-effects, but I think, especially in Malta, we have shown that our trust in science is stronger than that of superstitions and misplaced fears.

The virus, thought to have originated in China, made its way west with alarming rapidity in early 2020, and before we knew it, Italy’s health service was buckling under the strain of years of neglect. Europe began to see the spread of the virus overwhelm health services at an unprecedented rate, while Malta remained relatively unscathed. Our initial strategy to close borders and limit travel stood us in good stead, managing the daily infection rate while investing heavily in our health service.

This early move showed prudence in the face of an unknown virus and the numbers reflected this. By early summer, we had all but banished the virus from our shores and we were ready to get back into business.

Except the virus had similar plans, and with the introduction of public events and parties, it came back into business faster than we could say “Another Cisk please”. Cases soared, and daily infection numbers rose rapidly. The precarious balance between health and wealth had to be reset as restrictions began to be put in place limiting social gatherings.

Social scientists and economists began to study the effects of the virus on our societies and how the vulnerable had to be better protected, while economists struggled to keep cashflows positive and ensure the economic hole created by this virus was somewhat smaller than the hole left in our hearts by the passing of our loved ones.

It is undeniable that our health sector is second to none – literally we adopted the vaccination programme with such alacrity that before long we topped the charts in vaccination rates, and are now the second most vaccinated country in the world after Israel. Our health professionals worked round the clock to ensure everyone got vaccinated as quickly as possible. As an academic, I stood proud, seeing university halls turned into vaccination centres and staffed by support workers. Our medical and dentistry students volunteered to jab people, relieving some of the pressure on the health services.

It truly was heart-warming to see our society come together as one to defeat the virus. Political footballing was put aside and everyone worked together to overcome this common enemy. Our national response is a shining example of how we can overcome division to achieve greatness both locally and globally – Malta soon became an example for others to follow.

Malta, too, has begun to recognise the value of research, with its first Ministry for Research, Innovation and post-COVID strategy, and I very much look forward to the synergies between our education, academic institutions and the ministry to tackle any of the future challenges that come our way.

We may be a small country, but our collective roar resonated loud through our capacity to contain the devastation of this virus.

Kristian Zarb Adami, Astrophysics professor, University of Malta and University of Oxford